posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 21, 2024



Quoting: LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.3 LTS release | Stéphane Graber's website —

The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects. Those come with 5 years of support from upstream with the first two years including bugfixes, minor improvements and security fixes and the remaining 3 years getting only security fixes.

This is now the third round of bugfix releases for LXC, LXCFS and Incus 6.0 LTS.

LXC is the oldest Linux Containers project and the basis for almost every other one of our projects. This low-level container runtime and library was first released in August 2008, led to the creation of projects like Docker and today is still actively used directly or indirectly on millions of systems.