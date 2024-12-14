today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
In a 2020 paper, Patrick Lewis and his research team introduced the term RAG, or retrieval-augmented generation. This technique enhances generative AI models by utilizing external knowledge sources such as documents and extensive databases. RAG addresses a gap in traditional Large Language Models (LLMs). While traditional models rely on static knowledge already contained within them, RAG incorporates current information that serves as a reliable source of truth for LLMs. Although LLMs can rapidly understand and respond to prompts, without RAG, they often fall short in providing current or more specific information.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
FSF/SFLC
Prasanth Sugathan is Legal Director at Software Freedom Law Center, India. (SFLC.in). Prasanth is a lawyer with years of practice in the fields of technology law, intellectual property law, administrative law and constitutional law. He is an engineer turned lawyer and has worked closely with the Free Software community in India. He has appeared in many landmark cases before various Tribunals, High Courts and the Supreme Court of India. He has also deposed before Parliamentary Committees on issues related to the Information Technology Act and Net Neutrality.
Programming/Development
