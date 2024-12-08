today's howtos
Michal Pitr ☛ Linux container from scratch
I recently built a docker clone from scratch in Go. This made me wonder - how hard would it be to do the same step-by-step in a terminal? Let’s find out!
Installing Multiple PHP Versions (7.4, 8.1, 8.2, 8.3, 8.4) on AlmaLinux 9
AlmaLinux 9 is a robust server GNU/Linux distro that can support running multiple versions of PHP to handle the requirements of different web applications. This tutorial will discuss the commands to install PHP 7.4, 8.1, 8.2, 8.3, and 8.4 on AlmaLinux 9 using the Remi repository.
James G ☛ Advent of Patterns: Link qualifiers
In Pattern: Link contexts I discussed ways in which additional information can be added to or around a link as context for the reader. The post discusses everything from the “visited” pattern where link colours are changed if you have visited the link resource, to the use of superscript numbers to indicate a link will take you to a footnote or a reference.
Earlier today, I started thinking about link qualifiers. These are a subset of link contexts that occur before or at the start of a link.
How to Install RQuickShare (NearbyShare/QuickShare) on Linux
RQuickShare is a Rust implementation of the smartphone NearbyShare/QuickShare feature for GNU/Linux and macOS. It’s a free, open-source, lightweight tool designed to seamlessly transfer files between desktops and smartphones.
HowTo Geek ☛ Man Pages Too Complex? Try tldr to Learn Linux Commands
Man pages are the ultimate source of help on Linux commands, but they're very dense and not at all beginner-friendly. Enter tldr, a command which makes it much easier to use the command line.
What Is tldr and Why Is It Better Than man?
Tldr works like man, the default way of getting help on Linux commands. Its name references the common internet initialism TL;DR, short for "Too Long; Didn't Read." Instead of man pages, the tldr command shows tldr pages which are much more accessible alternatives.
How to Become an Ethical Hacker in 2025?