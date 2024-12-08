Games: 'Fremont' SteamOS (ArchLinux) Device and ‘Marvel Rivals’ Plays Great On Steam Deck

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 47.1, the GNOME 47.2 update is here to improve the accessibility of the keyboard backlight Quick Settings toggle, avoid CPU stalls on secondary NVIDIA GPUs with directly attached monitors, prefer GPUs with built-in panels connected as the primary GPU, ensure frame events are sent for cursor surfaces, and default to high thread instead of real-time priority for KMS threads.
Highlights of OBS Studio 31.0 include NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur, preview scrollbars, v210 format support for AJA device capture, Amazon IVS service integration, QSV AV1 screen content coding, and support for first-party YouTube Chat features.
openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 is here two months after openSUSE Leap Micro 6.0 and promises to continue the alignment with the upstream SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro releases in an attempt to ensure robust container and virtual machine hosting capabilities for all users.
Collabora’s NVK was the first open-source Vulkan driver graphics driver for NVIDIA hardware that has gotten the Khronos conformance badge on any API. Khronos announced earlier this week the release of the Vulkan 1.4 specification and Collabora was quick to offer day-zero Vulkan 1.4 conformance for NVK.
Coming a week and a half after the fwupd 2.0.2 release, fwupd 2.0.3 is here to introduce a power quirk for Framework systems where the EC reports as discharging when the battery is at 100%, speed up the writing of firmware updates on the new Dell dock, as well as to add support for upgrading the firmware on the Primax Ryder mouse.
ASUS recently featured the J6412I-EM-A, a Mini ITX motherboard designed for embedded industrial applications. It features dual GbE ports, multiple display options, and extended storage capabilities to address diverse operational requirements.
The MaixCAM-Pro is a hardware platform for developing and deploying AI vision and IoT applications. It supports rapid prototyping and implementation, offering powerful processing, integrated peripherals, and a versatile software ecosystem for both hobbyists and experienced users.
The Luckfox Pico WebBee RV1103 is a Linux micro development board powered by the Rockchip RV1103 chip, offering a compact platform for diverse development projects. Encased in an ABS protective shell, it supports applications such as lightweight web servers, USB script tools, and smart home devices.