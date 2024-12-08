9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 8th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 08, 2024



This week we got lots of great news, starting with the official revealing of Linux 6.12 as an LTS kernel, the NVIDIA 565 graphics driver, Debian 13’s default theme, the end of life of Linux 6.11 and 4.19 kernels, NVK’s Vulkan 1.4 conformance, and Nitrux 3.8 as one of the first distros powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS.

On top of that, this week brought us new releases of the Qt Creator IDE, Alpine Linux and openSUSE Leap Micro distros, OBS Studio recording software, and GNOME desktop. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for December 8th, 2024.

