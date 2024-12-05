posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2024



Quoting: Window Maker Live - installable Linux live distro - LinuxLinks —

Window Maker Live (wmlive) is a Debian-based Linux distribution that uses the Window Maker window manager as the default graphical user interface. Window Maker is an X11 window manager originally designed to provide integration support for the GNUstep Desktop Environment, although it can run standalone.

wmlive can be considered as an alternative installation medium for Debian/Bookworm. As such, wmlive is fully compatible with the official Debian/Bookworm repositories for security updates and bug fixes.

The distro integrates popular open source software together in an attractive and usable user interface.

The distribution also includes integrated GNOME components, as well as behemoths like the Firefox web browser and Thunderbird email client.