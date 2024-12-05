posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2024



Quoting: Linux Candy: yosay - like cowsay but less cow - LinuxLinks —

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We’re only featuring open source software in this series.

If you spend all day embroiled in data science, getting up to speed on new-fangled programming languages, or sit in countless boring meetings wishing you were elsewhere, you’ll definitely want some light relief at the end of the day. And what better way by making your desktop environment a bit more fun.

You might have heard of cowsay, software that generates ASCII pictures of a cow with a message. cowsay isn’t limited to cow depictions, it also shows other animals, including Tux the Penguin.

yosay is a command-line tool and library that generates an ASCII picture with a message. It’s billed as software which is like cowsay but with less cow.