posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 02, 2024



Quoting: Clapgrep: An Easy-to-Use Open Source Linux App To Search Through Your PDFs and Text Documents —

Manually searching the contents of a text file can be taxing if you have to do it regularly, across many files.

That is where tools like grep, pdfgrep and ripgrep-all come in, acting as a more efficient way of looking for information, allowing quick and easy searches for specific keywords, strings, or patterns.

However, all of them are CLI-based tools.

How about a GUI-based solution? I found one, and it is called Clapgrep, which looks appealing for its minimal, no-nonsense experience. So, join me as I take you through the latest App Of The Week.