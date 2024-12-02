Today marks two weeks since Linux 6.13’s merge window was opened, on the same day Linux kernel 6.12 was released, which means that it’s time to test drive the RC (Release Candidate) versions, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree here or the kernel.org website.
HandBrake 1.9 is here more than six months after HandBrake 1.8 and introduces an Intel QSV VVC hardware video decoder, support for lossless VP9 encoding, an ALAC audio encoder, Vorbis pass-through support, and a new option to enable AV1 screen content coding (SCC) on the Intel Lunar Lake QSV AV1 encoder.
Arch Linux 2024.12.01 is out now as the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot to include the latest and greatest Linux 6.12 kernel series by default, which should give you a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices but also older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs didn’t detect some of your components.
Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series and dubbed “Vicuña,” NixOS 24.11 is here six months after NixOS 24.05 and introduces support for the latest and greatest GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environments, better support for Darwin into Nixpkgs, as well as support for the LLVM 19 compiler.
Coming three months after Armbian 24.8, the Armbian 24.11 release introduces support for new single-board computers like the Radxa ROCK 5B+, Radxa E20C, ArmSoM-CM5, ArmSoM-Sige3, OrangePi 5 Max, OK3568-C, NanoPi M6, Retro Lite CM5, CherryBa M1, LUCKFOX Core3566, and Turing RK1.
Armbian 24.11 introduces significant updates designed to improve system performance, expand hardware compatibility, and enhance usability for developers and SBC enthusiasts alike. This release focuses on streamlining workflows, refining tools, and providing new pre-configured images to simplify specific use cases.
The SiRider S1, an industrial-grade single-board computer developed through a collaboration between Radxa, Siengine Technology, and Arm China, is now available for purchase. At its core is the Siengine SE1000-I System-on-Chip, a high-performance AIoT application processor built on 7nm technology.
The OrangePi CM 5 is a compact, high-performance module designed for multimedia and high-speed networking applications. Its key features include support for up to four camera interfaces and dual 2.5GbE ports, in addition to a 1GbE port on the compatible carrier board.
The OrangePi 5 Ultra is a credit card-sized single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3588 octa-core processor. Key features of this device include an M.2 Key slot supporting NVMe SSD storage and a 2.5GbE LAN port for fast connectivity.