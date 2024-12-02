Today marks two weeks since Linux 6.13’s merge window was opened, on the same day Linux kernel 6.12 was released, which means that it’s time to test drive the RC (Release Candidate) versions, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree here or the kernel.org website.

HandBrake 1.9 is here more than six months after HandBrake 1.8 and introduces an Intel QSV VVC hardware video decoder, support for lossless VP9 encoding, an ALAC audio encoder, Vorbis pass-through support, and a new option to enable AV1 screen content coding (SCC) on the Intel Lunar Lake QSV AV1 encoder.

Arch Linux 2024.12.01 is out now as the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot to include the latest and greatest Linux 6.12 kernel series by default, which should give you a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices but also older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs didn’t detect some of your components.

Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series and dubbed “Vicuña,” NixOS 24.11 is here six months after NixOS 24.05 and introduces support for the latest and greatest GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environments, better support for Darwin into Nixpkgs, as well as support for the LLVM 19 compiler.