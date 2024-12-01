Hardware: Storage Costs, Raspberry Pi, OrangePi, and More
Ruben Schade ☛ SSD cost versus spinning rust
Well there you have it: the promised inflection point where SSDs are cheaper per TB than hard drives still hasn’t happened. At least, not at the scale where mere mortals like us buy them; I know at work we get bulk discounts for SAS and NVMe.
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi Pico 2 WalkPi puts music in your pocket and on-the-go
What's the best way to listen to MP3s today? With a custom Raspberry Pi project, of course! Maker and developer Arnov Sharma has created a Raspberry Pi MP3 player from scratch modeled after the classic Walkman system. Sharma has dubbed his creation the WalkPi, and it features our favorite microcontroller—the Raspberry Pi Pico 2! We recently published our review of the Pico 2 W, so we're excited to see the RP2350 get some more love.
Medevel ☛ 30+ Practical and Fun Raspberry Pi Projects for Every Home - Security, Entertainment, Home Automation and More
Let me introduce you to one of the most exciting inventions in the world of computers - the Raspberry Pi SBC!
Medevel ☛ Why Raspberry Pi Needs a Cartridge System: Simplifying Tech for Kids
Transforming the Raspberry Pi into a Child-Friendly Learning Tool: A Parent's Journey - The missing Link for Raspberry Pi for Kids
Linux Gizmos ☛ (Updated) Radxa Unveils Siengine SE1000-I Single Board Computer with Linux Compatibility
The SiRider S1, an industrial-grade single-board computer developed through a collaboration between Radxa, Siengine Technology, and Arm China, is now available for purchase. At its core is the Siengine SE1000-I System-on-Chip, a high-performance AIoT application processor built on 7nm technology.
Linux Gizmos ☛ OrangePi Compute Module 5 with RK3588S SoC and Flexible Multimedia Features
The OrangePi CM 5 is a compact, high-performance module designed for multimedia and high-speed networking applications. Its key features include support for up to four camera interfaces and dual 2.5GbE ports, in addition to a 1GbE port on the compatible carrier board.
Hackaday ☛ Arduino VGA, The Old Fashioned Way
Making a microcontroller speak to a VGA monitor has been a consistent project in our sphere for years, doing the job for which an IBM PC of yore required a plug-in ISA card. Couldn’t a microcontroller talk to a VGA card too? Of course it can, and [0xmarcin] is here to show how it can be done with an Arduino Mega.
LWN ☛ The OpenWrt One router is now shipping
The OpenWrt One router, which was reviewed
here recently, is
now generally available.
Hackaday ☛ Thanks For Hacking
It’s that time of year again, when the turkey roasts and we think of the important things that we’re thankful for. Here at Hackaday, we’re simply thankful for all of you out there. The readers who make Hackaday worth writing for, and the hackers out there who give us something to write about.