Hardware: Storage Costs, Raspberry Pi, OrangePi, and More

The PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL are open-source hardware boards that build upon the Raspberry Pi PICO2, featuring the RP2350B microcontroller. These enhanced versions include up to 48x GPIOs, a microSD card slot, and several other improvements.

HackerBox 0109 provides an interactive platform to explore Bluetooth technology, offering tools and modules to experiment with PANs, stream audio, analyze communications, and discover Bluetooth-enabled features.

The OrangePi 5 Ultra is a credit card-sized single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3588 octa-core processor. Key features of this device include an M.2 Key slot supporting NVMe SSD storage and a 2.5GbE LAN port for fast connectivity.

The OrangePi CM 5 is a compact, high-performance module designed for multimedia and high-speed networking applications. Its key features include support for up to four camera interfaces and dual 2.5GbE ports, in addition to a 1GbE port on the compatible carrier board.

The SiRider S1, an industrial-grade single-board computer developed through a collaboration between Radxa, Siengine Technology, and Arm China, is now available for purchase. At its core is the Siengine SE1000-I System-on-Chip, a high-performance AIoT application processor built on 7nm technology.

Armbian 24.11 introduces significant updates designed to improve system performance, expand hardware compatibility, and enhance usability for developers and SBC enthusiasts alike. This release focuses on streamlining workflows, refining tools, and providing new pre-configured images to simplify specific use cases.

Arch Linux 2024.12.01 is out now as the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot to include the latest and greatest Linux 6.12 kernel series by default, which should give you a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices but also older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs didn’t detect some of your components.

Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series and dubbed “Vicuña,” NixOS 24.11 is here six months after NixOS 24.05 and introduces support for the latest and greatest GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environments, better support for Darwin into Nixpkgs, as well as support for the LLVM 19 compiler.

Coming three months after Armbian 24.8, the Armbian 24.11 release introduces support for new single-board computers like the Radxa ROCK 5B+, Radxa E20C, ArmSoM-CM5, ArmSoM-Sige3, OrangePi 5 Max, OK3568-C, NanoPi M6, Retro Lite CM5, CherryBa M1, LUCKFOX Core3566, and Turing RK1.