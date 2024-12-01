Best Databases and PSQL

These aren’t the “7 Best Databases” or something similar to power a Buzzfeed listicle - these are just 7 databases that I think are worth your time to really look into for a week or so. You might ask something like “why not Neo4j or MongoDB or MySQL/Vitess or ” - the answer is mostly that I don’t find them interesting. I’m also not covering Kafka or other similar streaming data services - definitely worth your time, but not covered.