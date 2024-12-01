Best Databases and PSQL
-
Matt Blewitt ☛ 7 Databases in 7 Weeks for 2025
These aren’t the “7 Best Databases” or something similar to power a Buzzfeed listicle - these are just 7 databases that I think are worth your time to really look into for a week or so. You might ask something like “why not Neo4j or MongoDB or MySQL/Vitess or ” - the answer is mostly that I don’t find them interesting. I’m also not covering Kafka or other similar streaming data services - definitely worth your time, but not covered.
-
PostgreSQL ☛ Pgpool-II 4.5.5, 4.4.10, 4.3.13, 4.2.20 and 4.1.23 released.
You can download the source code and RPMs.
Please note that 4.1.23 is the last release of the 4.1.x series.
-
PostgreSQL ☛ PGConf India 2025: Talks, trainings published and registrations are open
Hello,
We're pleased to announce that the selected talks and training for PGConf India 2025 are now live on the conference website. The tickets are now available for purchase. EARLY BIRD ticket sale would end on Dec 25th 2024 and the prices would go up by more than 20% after that.
To buy your tickets, head to https://pgconf.in or simply visit https://www.townscript.com/e/pgconf-india-2025 . Details of various trainings available this year are available on the conference website.