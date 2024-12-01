today's howtos
The New Stack ☛ Deploy a Virtual Machine With Oracle’s Open Source VirtualBox
I depend on virtual machines on a daily basis.
Linux Handbook ☛ Restart Docker Container Automatically After Reboot
You would want that the containers start automatically when system restarts, right? Here are different methods you can try in a variety of situations.
How to Install FreeIPA on AlmaLinux 8 and Rocky Linux
A tutorial to learn the steps and commands to install FreeIPA on AlmaLinux 8 or Rocky GNU/Linux 8 Server distros to get a centralized authentication, authorization, and account information system.
Hyprland with ML4W 2.9.7 Dotfiles as second DE on Fedora 41 KDE Spin (bare metal)
Same setup as was proposed in the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxiX3E5B8bU&t=379s for Fedora 41 WKS (Gnome DE) was successfully reproduced on Fedora 41 KDE Spin on bare metal
Bring back to life Hyprland with ML4W 2.9.7 Dotfiles as second DE for Arch Plasma 6.2.4 KVM Guest
Start as advised in https://github.com/mylinuxforwork/dotfiles/wiki/installation on Arch Plasma 2.9.7 KVM Guest
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install Miniconda on Ubuntu 24.04
Anaconda is a package, dependency function, and environment management. As environment management for programming languages, especially Python, Conda allows users to install packages online using the Conda server, for example, the NumPy module for linear algebra, scikit-learn for machine learning, and others.
How to Install Helm on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky Linux
To make the deployment and management of Kubernetes applications simple even for complex setups developers created a package manager called “Helm“. Due to its benefits helm become an essential tool for managing, deploying, upgrading, and maintaining applications using pre-configured application packages known as Helm charts.
Enrico Zini: New laptop setup
My new laptop Framework (Framework Laptop 13 DIY Edition (AMD Ryzen™ 7040 Series)) arrived, all the hardware works out of the box on Debian Stable, and I'm very happy indeed.
This post has the notes of all the provisioning steps, so that I can replicate them again if needed.
Installing Debian 12
Debian 12's installer just worked, with Secure Boot enabled no less, which was nice.
The only glitch is an argument with the guided partitioner, which was uncooperative: I have been hit before by a /boot partition too small, and I wanted 1G of EFI and 1G of boot, while the partitioner decided that 512Mb were good enough. Frustratingly, there was no way of changing that, nor I found how to get more than 1G of swap, as I wanted enough swap to fit RAM for hybernation.
I let it install the way it pleased, then I booted into grml for a round of gparted.
Dima Kogan ☛ Dima Kogan: Strava track filtering validation
After years of seeing people's strava tracks, I became convinced that they insufficiently filter the data, resulting in over-estimating the effort. Today I did a bit of lazy analysis, and half-confirmed this: in the one case I looked at, strava reported reasonable elevation gain numbers, but greatly overestimated the distance traveled. I looked at a single gps track of a long bike ride. This was uploaded to strava manually, as a
.gpxfile. I can imagine that different things happen if you use the strava app or some device that integrates with the service (the filtering might happen before the data hits the server, and the server could decide to not apply any more filtering). I processed the data with a simple hysteretic filter, ignoring small changes in position and elevation, trying out different thresholds in the process. I completely ignore the timestamps, and only look at the differences between successive points. This handles the usual GPS noise; it does not handle GPS jumps, which I completely ignore in this analysis. Ignoring these would produce inflated elevation/gain numbers, but I'm working with a looong track, so hopefully this is a small effect. Clearly this is not scientific, but it's something.