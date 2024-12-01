Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Armbian 24.11 Update Highlights System Improvements and Hardware Expansion

Armbian 24.11 introduces significant updates designed to improve system performance, expand hardware compatibility, and enhance usability for developers and SBC enthusiasts alike. This release focuses on streamlining workflows, refining tools, and providing new pre-configured images to simplify specific use cases.

(Updated) Radxa Unveils Siengine SE1000-I Single Board Computer with Linux Compatibility

The SiRider S1, an industrial-grade single-board computer developed through a collaboration between Radxa, Siengine Technology, and Arm China, is now available for purchase. At its core is the Siengine SE1000-I System-on-Chip, a high-performance AIoT application processor built on 7nm technology.

OrangePi Compute Module 5 with RK3588S SoC and Flexible Multimedia Features

The OrangePi CM 5 is a compact, high-performance module designed for multimedia and high-speed networking applications. Its key features include support for up to four camera interfaces and dual 2.5GbE ports, in addition to a 1GbE port on the compatible carrier board.

OrangePi 5 Ultra with 16GB RAM RK3588 SoC and 2.5GbE Port for $125

The OrangePi 5 Ultra is a credit card-sized single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3588 octa-core processor. Key features of this device include an M.2 Key slot supporting NVMe SSD storage and a 2.5GbE LAN port for fast connectivity.

HackerBox 0109 Explores Bluetooth Streaming Applications with Hands-On Kit

HackerBox 0109 provides an interactive platform to explore Bluetooth technology, offering tools and modules to experiment with PANs, stream audio, analyze communications, and discover Bluetooth-enabled features.

Olimex Showcases Open-Source PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL Boards with RP2350B MCU

The PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL are open-source hardware boards that build upon the Raspberry Pi PICO2, featuring the RP2350B microcontroller. These enhanced versions include up to 48x GPIOs, a microSD card slot, and several other improvements.

9to5Linux

Last Arch Linux ISO Release for 2024 Brings Linux Kernel 6.12 and Archinstall 3.0

Arch Linux 2024.12.01 is out now as the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot to include the latest and greatest Linux 6.12 kernel series by default, which should give you a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices but also older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs didn’t detect some of your components.

NixOS 24.11 Released with GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2, PipeWire by Default

Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series and dubbed “Vicuña,” NixOS 24.11 is here six months after NixOS 24.05 and introduces support for the latest and greatest GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environments, better support for Darwin into Nixpkgs, as well as support for the LLVM 19 compiler.

Armbian 24.11 Released with Support for OrangePi 5 Max and Radxa ROCK 5B+

Coming three months after Armbian 24.8, the Armbian 24.11 release introduces support for new single-board computers like the Radxa ROCK 5B+, Radxa E20C, ArmSoM-CM5, ArmSoM-Sige3, OrangePi 5 Max, OK3568-C, NanoPi M6, Retro Lite CM5, CherryBa M1, LUCKFOX Core3566, and Turing RK1.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Released for Linux Phones with PulseAudio Security Fixes

This is a surprise release even for me because Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 arrived only three weeks ago, but UBports needed to quickly deliver fixes for two important security issues affecting the PulseAudio audio server in Ubuntu Touch, which could affect the user privacy.

news

today's howtos

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 01, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

NixOS 24.11 Released with GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2, PipeWire by Default
The developers of the independent distro NixOS, whose set of packages can be used on other GNU/Linux distributions, released today NixOS 24.11, a major update that introduces support for recent technologies and other changes.
Armbian 24.11 Released with Support for OrangePi 5 Max and Radxa ROCK 5B+
The Armbian team announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 24.11 as a major update aimed at enhancing functionality and expanding hardware support of this Debian and Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.
Tux Machines Party at "Lazy Panda" (Manchester) [original]
celebrating at "Lazy Panda"
Linux Code of Conduct Board and CoC Supremacy Over Code/Function
CoC strikes
Microsoft Partners Help Microsoft Spread Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation About "Linux" (as Usual)
More FUD
 
Promotion of Microsoft's Anti-Linux or Linux-Hostile Proprietary Nonsense
From howtogeek.com
Repairability Isn't Enough: Why I'm No Longer Supporting Software Freedom Conservancy
As a result, I have decided not to renew my membership
apt vs. dnf vs. pacman: What Makes Linux Package Managers Different?
Thanks to Linux package managers, you can easily install, update, and remove applications directly from the terminal
Xfce 4.20 Pre2 Released
Dear Xfce community, I am happy to announce the release of Xfce4.20 pre2
Jazz Up Ubuntu's Default Look With Custom Themes
Are you tired of Ubuntu's default plain look? Is changing wallpapers and accent colors not scratching that customization itch?
Sparky news 2024/11
The 11th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2024...
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
today's leftovers
This Week in KDE Apps: OptiImage first release, Itinerary redesign and more
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Programming Leffoverrs
Development picks
Best Databases and PSQL
Database related news
Hardware: Storage Costs, Raspberry Pi, OrangePi, and More
Hardware picks
today's howtos
last batch for today
I Installed Ubuntu on My Old MacBook Air and I Wish I'd Done it Sooner
Linux boosts performance on old Macs due to its efficiency and lightweight nature compared to newer versions of macOS
Last Arch Linux ISO Release for 2024 Brings Linux Kernel 6.12 and Archinstall 3.0
There’s a new Arch Linux ISO snapshot available for download for those of you who want to install this well-known and highly customizable GNU/Linux distribution, powered by Linux kernel 6.12 and featuring an improved installation experience.
BSD: OpenBSD, EuroBSDcon
Some BSD picks
today's howtos
mostly idroot for now
Elementary OS 8: Interesting Ideas, Tough Ecosystem
I decided to kick the tires
Mobile or Open Hardware: Linux Phone Apps, GNU-like Mobile Linux, New Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W
Some Linux-centric hardware news
today's howtos
many howtos
PCLinuxOS Magazine: Screenshots, Gift Guides, Editor's Notes
half a dozen new pages
Latest From CISA and Windows TCO
security leftovers
9 Projects Ideas to Get into DIY Mode With Raspberry Pi Pico
Got a Raspberry Pi Pico? Here are some examples of what you can do with this tiny but versatile microcontroller
7-Zip 24.09 File Archiver Enhances LZMA Compression
7-Zip 24.09 open-source file archiver enhances compression with larger default dictionaries, new hash checksums
Linux Mint Topped DistroWatch’s Rankings
Linux Mint climbs to the number one spot on DistroWatch, unseating MX Linux after five years of dominance in the popular ranking
Chill With Tux: 16 Relaxing Games That Run on Linux
After a long day at work, you might not fancy sweating through a stressful Counter-Strike match or juggling a dozen objectives in your favorite MMO
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190 is available for testing
The upcoming release of IPFire is ready to be tested by you, our awesome community
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
KDE: OptiImage 1.0.0 is out! And Kirigami Addons 1.6.0
The first release of OptiImage is finally out
OrangePi 5 Ultra with 16GB RAM RK3588 SoC and 2.5GbE Port for $125
OrangePi indicates that the board will support a range of operating systems, including Orange Pi OS, Ubuntu, Debian, and Android 12
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software
From Invidious
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
today's leftovers
Perl Programming Latest
From the official site
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Open Hardware/Modding/Retro Leftovers
hardware picks, including sparkfun
Security and FUD
Security picks
today's howtos
some of them from days ago
LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha1 can be downloaded for Linux, macOS and Windows, and it can be installed alongside the standard version
This Week in GNOME: #176 Command History
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 22 to November 29.
PostgreSQL News
The latest from PostgreSQL
Open Hardware: Olimex, HackerBox, Raspberry Pi
Hardware news
Debian, GNU, Fedora, and More
today's leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
mostly the latter
Android Leftovers
Gmail on Android just gave you one less excuse for messing up all your CCs
Proxmox Backup Server 3.3: Push Sync, Webhooks, and Optimized Backups
Proxmox Backup Server 3.3 brings faster backups, "push" sync jobs, removable data stores, webhook notifications, and more
Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Released for Linux Phones with PulseAudio Security Fixes
The UBports Foundation announced today the release of Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 as the seventh stable update based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) bringing important security fixes and other changes.
Calibre 7.22: Better eReader Support, New Restart Option
Calibre 7.22 builds on recent feature additions, adding a new option to set the position of the control bar when using ‘Read Aloud’ in the e-book viewer
Both KDE and GNOME to offer official distros
Leading Linux desktops boldly address the "not enough distros" non-problem
Arch Linux installer now slightly less masochistic
Version 3 of the Arch Linux installer is out, with usability improvements and clarifications to its licensing
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Nova – desktop-oriented Linux distribution
Nova is billed as a Linux distribution made by Cubans and for Cubans
Zenwalk – desktop-focused Linux distribution
Zenwalk aims to be a modern, multi-purpose Linux distribution by focusing on internet applications, multimedia and programming tools
October/November in KDE Itinerary
In the two month since the previous summary KDE Itinerary got a new trip map view, per-trip statistics and better Android integration
This Week in Plasma: Disable-able KWin Rules
This week there was a flurry of UI polishing work and a nice new feature to go along with the usual background level of bug-fixing
Subtitles not in sync with the playback? Let's fix that
I talked about Linux and subtitles a long, long time ago
SUSE/OpenSUSE/Tumbleweed Leftovers
Tumbleweed and more
today's howtos
mostly idroot
Games: Sales and More
Latest 9 from GamingOnLinux
Tux Machines Turns 20.5 in Just Ten Days (We'll Have Celebrations) [original]
Contact us if you want to join us and live not far from Manchester
Proxmox VE 8.3 Released with Enhanced Features
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.3 is here with faster backups, SDN-firewall integration, webhook notifications, and improved hypervisor migration
Emmabuntüs: On November 25th, 2024 EmmaDE5 1.03 also writes in Braille
The Emmabuntüs Collective is pleased to announce the release on 25 November 2024 of an update to its distribution
YunoHost 12.0 (Bookworm) release
We are glad to announce the release of YunoHost 12
OpenStreetMap Now Runs on Debian
OpenStreetMap, an open-source global map database, moved its servers from Ubuntu to Debian 12
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's howtos
only a few more for now
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today
OpenSUSE, Red Hat, and Hardware
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS related news picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
New Releases, GNU/Linux Tools for Data Science, and Applications Compiled
Articles about some FOSS applications
Static Site Generators (SSG): Milestone and Ergonomics
Some SSG picks
On Debian Suicide Cluster and Outreachy Interns in Debian (Patrick Noblet Appiah and Divine Attah-Ohiemi)
a pair of new posts
BSD: On FreeBSD, MWL, and BSD Now
Some BSD news
Games with “content” are bad and Microsoft can lose PC gaming to Linux forever
2 items, a pair about games
Open Hardware/Modding: Olimex, Raspberry Pi, ESP and More
hardware with hacking slant
Red Hat Leftovers
some of it promotional chaff
Mozilla Announce Smaller, Faster Firefox Downloads For Linux
Firefox fans on Linux will enjoy smaller download sizes and faster decompressing when using the official binary builds from the Mozilla website
today's howtos
modest sized batch
Tails 6.10 Released with Updates to Tor Browser and Thunderbird
Tails 6.10 privacy-focused Linux distro released with Thunderbird updates
Microsoft Interference, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software (FLOSS), and Development
Misc. FOSS links
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
Security picks
Monopoly Abuse by Microsoft
Microsoft under probe
Games: Raw Fury Humble Bundle, Selaco, 17,000 Games for Steam Deck (Arch Linux)
half a dozen GamingOnLinux articles
Elementary OS 8 continues the tradition of a beautiful, user-friendly desktop
If you're a fan of Elementary OS, then get excited because the latest major version has arrived with extra privacy and more
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Ubuntu and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino
Modding and gadgetry
Free/Libre Applications: Cambalache, Kdenlive, and More
Some FOSS picks
weston 14.0.0
This is the official release for Weston 14.0.0
EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases
Bringing both of these to the same version number
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles