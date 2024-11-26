today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
-
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
[Alternative URL] This Week in Linux 287: GNU/Linux 6.12, Arch Linux, Blender 4.3, Security Flaw Found & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we saw the release of the latest version of the GNU/Linux Kernel with GNU/Linux 6.12. Plus Qualys announced that they found some security vulnerabilities in the needrestart package used by Ubuntu. I'll break it down for you and let you know whether you should panic or not. Then we've got a bunch of releases to talk about from Blender, Arch GNU/Linux & more. Then we got some more news from Mozilla to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Firefox web browser. All of this and more on This Week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you up to date with what’s going on in the GNU/Linux and Open Source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews!
-
-
Applications
-
Linuxiac ☛ Docker Desktop 4.36: WSL 2 Gets Faster, More Reliable, and Secure [Ed: Fake FOSS]
Docker Desktop 4.36 boosts enterprise efficiency with new settings management, enhanced container isolation, and improved WSL 2 performance.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Container /files save fix
I posted this morning about a container session save fix:
Forum member CF-DKS reported that /files folder in the daedalus container does not get saved:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=136335#p136335
Yes, on the main desktop, /files is a direct link to /mnt/wkg/files, so anything written to it is immediately saved. It is not "running in RAM" as are all other folders.
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Programming/Development
-
Rlang ☛ Unified interface and conformal prediction (calibrated prediction intervals) for R package forecast (and affiliates)
Unified interface and calibrated prediction intervals for R package forecast, with multiple examples
-
-