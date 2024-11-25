Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, GNU World Order, Open Source Security Podcast, This Week in Linux
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 102: The Mythical New GNU/Linux Users
In Linux Out Loud episode 102, the hosts discuss the existence of new GNU/Linux users and the impact of atypical content creators. Bash scripting and AppImage tools, new apps to play with, and Matt shows his angel and demon.
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 591
**xf86-input** , **xf86-video** , **xf86dga** , **xfd** , **xfontsel** ,
**xfs** , **xfsinfo** , **xgamma** , **xgc** , **xhost** , **xinit** ,
**xinput** , **xisxwayland** , **xkbcomp** , **xkbevd** , **xkbprint** ,
**xkbutils** , **xkeyboard-config** from the **x** software set of Slackware
shasum -a256=f88d5d32fffbce9ede842f44bf4a7085c69dfd39dd3107e27a9425b4c1c6b5fd
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Josh Bressers: Open Source Security Podcast Episode 456 – What if XZ happened to a company? The openness of open source
Josh and Kurt embark on a thought experiment to discuss how a commercial entity would handle something like the xz incident. It was very specific and difficult to understand. It’s easy to claim just because source code being available doesn’t matter. But the reality is when source code is needed, it can make a huge difference for everyone working together, just like we saw with xz.
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 287: GNU/Linux 6.12, Arch Linux, Blender 4.3, Security Flaw Found & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we saw the release of the latest version of the GNU/Linux Kernel with GNU/Linux 6.12. Plus Qualys announced that they found some security vulnerabilities in the needrestart package used by Ubuntu. I’ll break it down for you and let you know whether you should panic or not.