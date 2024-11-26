Highlights of Mozilla Firefox 133 include the ability to show tabs from other devices in the Tab overview menu, GPU-accelerated Canvas2D enabled by default for Windows users, and Bounce Tracking Protection, a new anti-tracking feature enabled in ETP (Enhanced Tracking Protection)’s Strict mode.

Coming five weeks after fwupd 2.0.1, the fwupd 2.0.2 release adds support for checking AMD hardware configuration MSR (Machine Status Register), support for enumerate-only device emulation to increase test coverage, support for passing a JSON file for emulation instead of ZIP, and new get-version-formats and vercmp commands for fwupdtool.

