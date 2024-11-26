Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
On Groupthink, Mindless 'Sheep', and Toxic Online Cults
This week, treat yourself to a life free of social control media
-
BetaNews is Run and Written by Bots That Make Clickbait
At least one author is doing this
New
-
Links 25/11/2024: Egypt Harasses Bloggers, The University of Michigan Has Become Like a Corporation
Links for the day
-
Links 25/11/2024: Climate News, Daniel Pocock Receives a Fake/Fraudulent €17,000 Electricity Bill
Links for the day
-
[Meme] Microsoft: Our "Hey Hi" Hype is Going So Well That We Have MASS Layoffs Every Month. Makes Sense?
Contradiction
-
Latest Mass Layoffs at Microsoft Are Confirmed, Bing and Vista 11 Losing Market Share
They tried to hide this. They misuse NDAs.
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, November 24, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, November 24, 2024
-
Gemini Links 25/11/2024: Purity and Cory Doctorow's Ulysses Pact, Smolnet Portal and SGI
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):