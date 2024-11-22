Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
KillerStartups.com is an LLM Spam Site That Sometimes Covers 'Linux' (Spams the Term)
It only serves to distract from real articles
New
-
Gemini Links 21/11/2024: Alphabetising 400 Books and Giving the Internet up
Links for the day
-
Links 21/11/2024: TikTok Fighting Bans, Bluesky Failing Users
Links for the day
-
Links 21/11/2024: SpaceX Repeatedly Failing (Taxpayers Fund Failure), Russian Disinformation Spreading
Links for the day
-
Richard Stallman Earned Two More Honorary Doctorates Last Month
Two more doctorate degrees
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, November 20, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):