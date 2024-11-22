Tux Machines

Pine64 Unveils PineCam with RISC-V SG2000 SoC and 2MP Camera

The Pine64 November update introduces the PineCam, a successor to the PineCube IP camera. With a redesigned structure and enhanced features, the PineCam is aimed at applications like monitoring, video streaming, and hardware experimentation.

RED-BEET 2.0: Advanced Powerline Communication for E-Mobility Applications

The RED-BEET 2.0 by 8Devices is a compact powerline communication module built on the Qualcomm QCA7006AQ PLC chip, supporting SPI, Ethernet, HomePlug GreenPHY, and HomePlug AV standards. Its small size, industrial temperature tolerance, and automotive-grade certification are designed for integration into e-mobility and automotive applications.

Thelio Astra Native ARM64 Platform with 128 Core Ampere Altra CPU 512GB ECC RAM and 40TB Storage

System76 recently launched the Thelio Astra which is a specialized desktop engineered for autonomous vehicle development, robotics, and native ARM64 applications. Powered by Ampere processing technology, it offers substantial computational power with energy efficiency while supporting Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and 24.04 LTS.

Internet Society

Unpacking Internet Governance and Our Work in the United Nations

This blog is a Q&A with answers from Mona Gaballa, Senior Advisor for Institutional Relations, and Israel Rosas, Director of Partnerships and Internet Development.

9to5Linux

Mesa 24.3 Open-Source Graphics Stack Adds Vulkan 1.3 Conformance for V3DV

Coming more than three months after Mesa 24.2, the Mesa 24.3 release is here to introduce Vulkan 1.3 conformance for the V3DV graphics driver for Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 devices, which should give the Raspberry Pi OS distribution a serious graphics boost the next time you update it. In addition, the V3DV driver received support for the VK_KHR_shader_relaxed_extended_instruction Vulkan extension.

news

Today in Techrights

Nov 22, 2024

English Phone Box On A Snowy Street

Updated This Past Day

  1. KillerStartups.com is an LLM Spam Site That Sometimes Covers 'Linux' (Spams the Term)
    It only serves to distract from real articles

    New

  2. Gemini Links 21/11/2024: Alphabetising 400 Books and Giving the Internet up
    Links for the day
  3. Links 21/11/2024: TikTok Fighting Bans, Bluesky Failing Users
    Links for the day
  4. Links 21/11/2024: SpaceX Repeatedly Failing (Taxpayers Fund Failure), Russian Disinformation Spreading
    Links for the day
  5. Richard Stallman Earned Two More Honorary Doctorates Last Month
    Two more doctorate degrees
  6. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  7. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
    IRC logs for Wednesday, November 20, 2024
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.

Media Unable to Tell the Difference Between Proprietary VMware and "Linux"
Blender 4.3 Open-Source 3D Graphics App Introduces Experimental Vulkan Backend
The Blender Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Blender 4.3 as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software.
FreeCAD 1.0 Open-Source 3D Parametric Modeler Released, Here’s What’s New
FreeCAD 1.0 has been released today as a major milestone for this open-source, free, and cross-platform parametric 3D computer-aided design (CAD) modeler software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Rocky Linux 9.5 Released, Here’s What’s New
Rocky Linux 9.5 is now available for download, packed with updates like Podman 5.0, GCC 11.5, Node.js 22, and more
Linux, HowTos, Fedora, and Debian 13
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download
Now that Canonical officially opened the development of Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin), it has published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing.
Security Leftovers
AlmaLinux OS 9.5 Is Here as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 9.5 (codename Teal Serval), as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.
 
Security Leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems: Kali Linux, BSD, SUSE, and More
OSI Openwashing (Funded by Microsoft) and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
POSETTE and PGConf.dev 2025 Preparations (Postgres Events)
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Red Hat / CentOS / IBM / Oracle Linux / Alma Leftovers
Games: Proton Experimental and Bug in CS2
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
11 Reasons Why You Should Switch from Windows to Linux
libtool-2.5.4 released
PINE64’s New Smart Camera Runs Linux
Mesa 24.3 Open-Source Graphics Stack Adds Vulkan 1.3 Conformance for V3DV
Why I Ditched Linux for Samsung DeX
MYiR Tech MYC-LR3576 Rockchip RK3576 LGA SoM offers 6 TOPS NPU and 8K video support for AIoT applications
MYiR Tech’s Rockchip RK3576 SoM also supports Linux 6.1 and Debian 12 along with software resources like kernel and driver source code
SolidRun unveils HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC and the IIOT-200-8M Gateway for Edge AI and industrial IoT applications
In terms of software support the company mentions that the SBC supports Yocto and Debian BSPs, with drivers for peripherals like TPM 2.0, RTC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and various I/O interfaces
Android Leftovers
10 Features You No Longer Need to Root Your Android Phone For
Ubuntu? That’s a Bullfinch, Not an Oriole
Here’s something lighthearted for you—unless you’re pedantic about ornithology
Windows TCO and Microsoft Imprisonment of Developers
Tools and Emulators
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Slimbook Executive, long-term report 6
Thelio Astra Native ARM64 Platform with 128 Core Ampere Altra CPU 512GB ECC RAM and 40TB Storage
Upgrade to Freedom! The Switch from Windows 10
Leap Micro 6.1 Alpha is now available. Get ready for Leap Micro 5.5 End of Life
Games: GamingOnLinux's Latest 10
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Red Hat Helping Microsoft's Attack on Linux and Privacy
Linux Foundation Openwashing Foundations
EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases
Announcing Incus 6.7
Back In Time back from the dead
Today in Techrights
Melissa Wen and Peter Hutterer on Linux Graphics
New Steam Games with Native Linux and AAA Linux Gaming on ARM64 Mac Hardware
BSD: FreeBSD Networking and Running Web Browsers in FreeBSD Jail
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, KiCad, and More
Security Leftover
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Canonical and Ubuntu as Microsoft Resellers (Proprietary, Surveillance, Back Doors)
Mozilla Firefox Nightly Reports
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
GNU Linux-Libre 6.12 Kernel Released for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.12 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.
Linux Kernel 6.12 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.12, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Linux Devices and Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Android Leftovers
Android phones see major battery life improvements with Snapdragon 8 Elite in early tests
I Always Keep a Linux Live USB Handy for These 4 Reasons
A Live Linux USB is one of the best rescue tools every computer user should have
Windows TCO Leftovers
What It’s Like to Be a Linux Sysadmin: Daily Wins and Woes
Free and Open Source Software
Fedora KDE Plasma Spin Gains Equal Footing With Gnome Edition
RIP Jérémy Bobbio (Lunar)
Arch Linux Adopts 0BSD License for Package Sources
Security Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Google Turning Gentoo-Based Chrome OS Into Android Drop-in
Openwashing: OSI is Promoting the "AI" Scam (for Microsoft et al), as Does Mozilla (Funded and Controlled by GAFAM)
Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and More
today's howtos
A Look at AnyTXT Searcher and Newspipe 11.1.0 Released
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Banana Pi, Raspberry Pi, and More
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Red Hat is Working for Microsoft, Windows, and Azure (Proprietary, Surveillance, Back Doors)
Games: Castlevania Dominus Collection, Proton Experimental, and GamingOnLinux's latest
NVIDIA 550.135 Graphics Driver Released with Better Linux Kernel 6.11 Support
NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 550.135 graphics driver as the latest “Production Branch” version for users who want to stay on the stable side of things and not use the NVIDIA 560 “New Feature Branch” series.
Today in Techrights
