today's howtos
Kifarunix ☛ Install Nagios Server on CentOS 9 Stream
In this guide, you will learn how to install Nagios Server on CentOS 9 Stream.
Linux Handbook ☛ How to View SSH Logs on Linux
Logs can help you a lot while troubleshooting. Let's see how you can view SSH logs on your GNU/Linux server.
How to Install PHP 7.4 on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky GNU/Linux 9
PHP scripting language on Almalinux helps the developers run server-side php-based web applications. Almalinux 9 is based on RedHat Enterprise Linux, like all its previous versions; this one is also meant to power servers because of optimization for the security and stability it provides.
Ruben Schade ☛ The Scunthorpe Problem
I’m actually surprised cross-cultural issues like this don’t come more often, given the diversity and range of people online (and yes, I expect AIs to make this much worse, not better).
National Flag Foundation ☛ How to Respect the American Flag - National Flag Foundation
American Flag coffee cups, sweatshirts and curtains are not patriotic; on the contrary, U.S. Code considers these to be disrespectful toward the Flag.
University of Toronto ☛ Thinking about how to tame the interaction of conditional GET and caching
Due to how I do caching here, Wandering Thoughts has a long standing weird HTTP behavioral quirk where a non-conditional GET for a syndication feed here can get a different answer than a conditional GET. One (technical) way to explain this issue is that the cache validity interval for non-conditional GETs is longer than the cache validity interval for conditional GETs. In theory this could be the complete explanation of the issue, but in practice there's another part to it, which is that DWiki doesn't automatically insert responses into the cache on a cache miss.
It's FOSS ☛ Installing the Much Hyped Hyprland on Linux
Let's get on the "hyp" wagon by installing Hyprland on your GNU/Linux system.
Arnaud Rebillout: Installing an older Ansible version via pipx
Latest Ansible requires Python 3.8 on the remote hosts
... and therefore, hosts running Debian Buster are now unsupported.
Monday, I updated the system on my laptop (Debian Sid), and I got the latest version of
ansible-core,
2.18:
$ ansible --version | head -1 ansible [core 2.18.0]
To my surprise, Ansible started to fail with some remote hosts:
ansible-core requires a minimum of Python version 3.8. Current version: 3.7.3 (default, Mar 23 2024, 16:12:05) [GCC 8.3.0]
Yep, I do have to work with hosts running Debian Buster (aka. oldoldstable). While Buster is old, it's still out there, and it's still supported via Freexian’s Extended LTS.
How are we going to keep managing those machines? Obviously, we'll need an older version of Ansible.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Discord on Fedora 41
Discord has become a staple for communication among gamers, communities, and professional teams alike. Its combination of voice, video, and text chat features makes it an ideal platform for collaboration and social interaction. For users of Fedora 41, the process of installing Discord is straightforward, whether you prefer using RPM Fusion or Flatpak.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenCV on AlmaLinux 9
OpenCV (Open Source Computer Vision Library) is a powerful tool widely used in computer vision and machine learning applications. It provides a comprehensive set of tools for image processing, video analysis, and machine learning.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ventoy on Debian 12
Creating a multiboot USB drive is essential for anyone who frequently installs or tests different operating systems. Ventoy is a powerful open-source tool that simplifies this process by allowing users to store multiple ISO files on a single USB drive without the need to reformat it each time.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Redis on Fedora 41
Redis is a powerful, open-source, in-memory data structure store widely used as a database, cache, and message broker. Known for its lightning-fast performance, Redis is a popular choice for real-time applications like gaming, financial services, and more.
ID Root ☛ How To Generate Barcode using Python
Barcodes are essential in many industries, from retail to logistics, providing a fast and efficient way to encode data for machine reading. Whether you’re managing inventory, creating product labels, or developing a ticketing system, generating barcodes can be a critical part of your workflow.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kubernetes on Fedora 41
Kubernetes has become the de facto standard for container orchestration in modern cloud-native environments. Whether you’re managing microservices or scaling applications, Kubernetes provides the necessary tools to automate deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jira on AlmaLinux 9
Jira is a powerful project management tool developed by Atlassian, widely used for tracking issues, managing projects, and collaborating with teams. Whether you’re a developer or a project manager, installing Jira on a stable GNU/Linux distribution like AlmaLinux 9 can significantly improve your team’s productivity.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Portainer on Linux Mint 22
Portainer is a powerful open-source container management tool that provides a user-friendly interface for managing Docker containers, images, networks, and volumes. For users of Linux Mint 22, installing Portainer can significantly simplify the management of Docker environments.
Yahoo News ☛ How to Install Zoom on Linux
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Install Zoom on Linux
In most cases, setting up Zoom on your system will take just a few simple steps. However, since Zoom isn’t open source, you can’t use the usual repositories. Instead, Zoom has versions for all major Linux distros in its Download Center, so make sure to grab the most relevant one for you before you get started.