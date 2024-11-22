... and therefore, hosts running Debian Buster are now unsupported.

Monday, I updated the system on my laptop (Debian Sid), and I got the latest version of ansible-core , 2.18 :

$ ansible --version | head -1 ansible [ core 2 .18.0 ]

To my surprise, Ansible started to fail with some remote hosts:

ansible-core requires a minimum of Python version 3.8. Current version: 3.7.3 (default, Mar 23 2024, 16:12:05) [GCC 8.3.0]

Yep, I do have to work with hosts running Debian Buster (aka. oldoldstable). While Buster is old, it's still out there, and it's still supported via Freexian’s Extended LTS.

How are we going to keep managing those machines? Obviously, we'll need an older version of Ansible.