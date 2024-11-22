posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 22, 2024



Quoting: Proxmox VE 8.3 Released with Enhanced Features —

After seven months of development, Proxmox, a powerful, free, and open-source virtualization platform with over 1.3 million installed hosts worldwide, unveiled its latest version, Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.3.

Built on Debian 12.8, with a stable default Linux kernel 6.8, it integrates the latest advancements in open-source technologies, including QEMU 9.0.2, LXC 6.0, and ZFS 2.2.6. Additionally, users can work with kernel 6.11, offering greater flexibility for those seeking the latest features.

One of the significant highlights of Proxmox VE 8.3 is the improved integration between the Software-Defined Networking stack and the firewall. This enhancement enables administrators to automatically generate IP sets for virtual networks and virtual guests, streamlining the management of IP addresses and firewall rules.