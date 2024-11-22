posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 22, 2024



Quoting: Anti-Cheat: A Thorny Problem For Linux Gamers —

Playing games on Linux has become a joy thanks to the many native games being released, and tools like Wine and Proton making it a breeze for playing games originally made for Windows.

Sadly, multiplayer gaming support has been taking big hits since 2023, with the second half of 2024 not being that different. Many gamers on Linux have found themselves facing newly introduced compatibility issues that were not present earlier.

You see, many popular games have kneecapped support for Linux recently. Even though they didn't officially support the platform in the first place, they have managed to make it harder for Linux gamers to enjoy a multiplayer session with their friends.