AlmaLinux OS 9.5 Is Here as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5

One thing you can bet the farm on is that when Red Hat releases a new version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, AlmaLinux will be the first of the clones to release its version.

AlmaLinux 9.5, which was released today, came out five days after Red Hat released RHEL 9.5. That wasn’t a record for AlmaLinux by any stretch of the imagination, but they still beat the competition.

AlmaLinux appears to have snuck this edition out the back door, with little to no advance warning except for some release notes — so I don’t have any quotes to give you from the Alma folks on what a great release this is. That’s OK, because since it’s a clone of RHEL, anything Red Hat says about RHEL appies to Alma (as well as Rocky or any of the other clones).