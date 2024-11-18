AlmaLinux OS 9.5 Is Here as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5
Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5, AlmaLinux OS 9.5 is here to introduce improvements to system performance monitoring, visualization, and system performance data collecting.
AlmaLinux OS 9.5 also brings updated module streams that offer better support for web apps, security updates that are directed at strengthening cryptography, and crypto-policies packages have been updated to extend their control to algorithm selection in Java.
FOSS Force:
-
Everything Red Hat Says About RHEL 9.5 Is Just as True of AlmaLinux 9.5 - FOSS Force
One thing you can bet the farm on is that when Red Hat releases a new version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, AlmaLinux will be the first of the clones to release its version.
AlmaLinux 9.5, which was released today, came out five days after Red Hat released RHEL 9.5. That wasn’t a record for AlmaLinux by any stretch of the imagination, but they still beat the competition.
AlmaLinux appears to have snuck this edition out the back door, with little to no advance warning except for some release notes — so I don’t have any quotes to give you from the Alma folks on what a great release this is. That’s OK, because since it’s a clone of RHEL, anything Red Hat says about RHEL appies to Alma (as well as Rocky or any of the other clones).
Linuxiac:
-
AlmaLinux 9.5 Released, Here’s What’s New
Today, only five days after RHEL 9.5, AlmaLinux announces the global availability of its enterprise Linux distro, version 9.5, “Teal Serval.” Without further ado, here’s the new stuff.
One of the main highlights is the upgraded Linux kernel 5.14, which promises improved performance and enhanced security. The new version also sees substantial updates in compiler toolsets, featuring GCC Toolset 14, LLVM Toolset 18.1, Rust Toolset 1.79, and Go Toolset 1.22.
For those using the GCC 11.5 compiler, the addition of Annobin 12.70 further strengthens the development ecosystem, providing developers with a robust set of tools to enhance code security and optimization.
Linux Magazine:
-
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5 Released » Linux Magazine
If you're a fan of Red Hat and Red Hat Linux Enterprise (RHEL), you'll be glad to know the latest iteration, version 9.5, has been released and includes more than 70 updates geared toward modern infrastructure, enhanced security for AI workloads, and more efficient workflows.
Some of the more important updates to RHEL include enhanced confidential computing for AI workloads, improved file management capabilities in the RHEL Cockpit web-based admin tool, a new system role for automated configuration at scale, hardened image configurations in the Image Builder, and BIND 9.18 for enhanced DNS.
For those who prefer to use the Cockpit GUI over the command line, the web console now includes a new file manager interface, so you don't have to rely on the command-line interface when working on files/folders remotely.
RHEL 9.5 also introduces significant improvements to networking, such as support in NetworkManager for IPsec VPNs that use IPv6 addressing as well as support for the leftsubnet parameter for IPsec VPNs (for more complex subnet-to-subnet configurations).
Another important addition is the sudo system role that enables automated sudo privileges at scale and improves security.