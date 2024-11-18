posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 18, 2024



Quoting: Variscite DART-MX91 SoM offers dual GbE, WiFi 6, 15 years support - CNX Software —

The DART-MX91 SoM is designed to be compatible with other modules in the ‘DART Pin2Pin’ family, meaning it should work with any Pin2Pin-compatible development kit. However, at the time of writing, the company does not offer a specific Evaluation Kit for the MX91 module, unlike what is available for the DART-MX95 modules. In terms of software support the company mentions that it will support both Yocto and Debian, other than that not much information is present at the time of writing.

The Variscite DART-MX91 SoM has a starting price of $35, which is probably the price of the base variant, and the company promises at least 15 years of support/availability until 2039. More information about other variants can be found on the product page, and some additional information can be found on the company’s press release page.