RIP Jérémy Bobbio (Lunar)
Longtime Debian and Tor developer, Jérémy Bobbio—perhaps better known as "Lunar"—died on November 8. Lunar was one of the founders of the reproducible builds movement and more recently had been working with Software Heritage. More information and tributes in French can be found at this site. They will be missed.
Update
Some Debian tributes:
-
Reproducible Builds mourns the passing of Lunar
The Reproducible Builds community sadly announces it has lost its founding member.
Jérémy Bobbio aka ‘Lunar’ passed away on Friday November 8th in palliative care in Rennes, France.
Lunar was instrumental in starting the Reproducible Builds project in 2013 as a loose initiative within the Debian project. Many of our earliest status reports were written by him and many of our key tools in use today are based on his design.
Lunar was a resolute opponent of surveillance and censorship, and he possessed an unwavering energy that fueled his work on Reproducible Builds and Tor. Without Lunar’s far-sightedness, drive and commitment to enabling teams around him, Reproducible Builds and free software security would not be in the position it is in today. His contributions will not be forgotten, and his high standards and drive will continue to serve as an inspiration to us as well as for the other high-impact projects he was involved in.
Lunar’s creativity, insight and kindness were often noted. He will be greatly missed.
-
In memory of Lunar
I've had the incredible fortune to share the geek path of Lunar through life on multiple occasions. First, in Debian, beginning some 15+ years ago, where we were fellow developers and participated in many DebConf editions together.
Then, on the deontology committee of Nos Oignons, a non-profit organization initiated by Lunar to operate Tor relays in France. This was with the goal of diversifying relay operators and increasing access to censorship-resistance technology for everyone in the world. It was something truly innovative and unheard of at the time in France.
[...]
I fondly remember one of the last conversations I had with Lunar, a few months ago, when he told me how proud he was not only of having started Nos Oignons and contributed to the ignition of Reproducible Builds, but specifically about the fact that both initiatives were now thriving without being dependent on him. He was likely thinking about a future world without him, but also realizing how impactful his activism had been on the past and present world.
In French:
Décès de lunar, un hacktiviste pédagogue
From Debian Again:
-
Debian -- News -- The Debian Project mourns the loss of Jérémy Bobbio (Lunar)
The Debian Project sadly shares the news of the passing of Jérémy Bobbio (Lunar) on Friday, November 8, 2024.
Lunar was well recognized and respected in several areas of the Linux and Free/Libre Open Source Software (FLOSS) communities; he was equally well known as a staunch proponent of individual and collective freedoms.
Lunar was dedicated to and always present in the formulation and discussion of Reproducible Builds. For many people their introduction to this system of checks and balances in software came directly from his mouth at numerous conferences, talks, and mailing lists.
Lunar was also a valiant proponent of and an outspoken ambassador over concerns of surveillance and censorship and privacy protection, prompting him to work in and develop relationships and software inside of the Tor Project. Lunar was instrumental in helping the network develop tools, establish relays, and address legal concerns for operators and administrators.