If you're trying out Linux—or completely switching over to it—after getting used to Windows or macOS, you're going to have to familiarize yourself with how software gets installed on this open source operating system. It's not a difficult process, but it doesn't work in quite the same way as it does on the Microsoft and Apple platforms.

There are also new terms to get acquainted with, which may throw you to begin with. Here then is your complete guide to how to install software on Linux: This guide looks at Ubuntu specifically, but a lot of the same principles apply to all of the other Linux distros too, and the steps shouldn't be too dissimilar if you're using something else.