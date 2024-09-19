Linux (kernel): The trouble with iowait and hype-enhanced reviews for Linux patches
LWN ☛ The trouble with iowait
CPU scheduling is a challenging job; since it inherently requires making guesses about what the demands on the system will be in the future, it remains reliant on heuristics, despite ongoing efforts to remove them. Some of those heuristics take special note of tasks that are (or appear to be) waiting for fast I/O operations. There is some unhappiness, though, with how this factor is used, leading to a couple of patches taking rather different approaches to improve the situation.
In theory, a task that is waiting for short-term I/O (a state referred to in the kernel as "iowait") will need to execute soon. That means that there can be some advantages to treating the task as if it were executing now. The kernel maintains a one-bit field (called in_iowait) in the task_struct structure to mark such tasks. This bit is set prior to waiting for an I/O operation that is expected to be fast (typically a block I/O operation) and cleared once the operation completes.
LWN ☛ Testing AI-enhanced reviews for Linux patches
Code review is in high demand, and short supply, for most open-source projects. Reviewer time is precious, so any tool that can lighten the load is worth exploring. That is why Jesse Brandeburg and Kamel Ayari decided to test whether tools like ChatGPT could review patches to provide quick feedback to contributors about common problems. In a talk at the Netdev 0x18 conference this July, Brandeburg provided an overview of an experiment using machine learning to review emails containing patches sent to the netdev mailing list. Large-language models (LLMs) will not be replacing human reviewers anytime soon, but they may be a useful addition to help humans focus on deeper reviews instead of simple rule violations.
I was unable to attend the Netdev conference in person, but had the opportunity to watch the video of the talk and refer to the slides. It should be noted that the idea of using machine-learning tools to help with kernel development is not entirely new. LWN covered a talk by Sasha Levin and Julia Lawall in 2018 about using machine learning to distinguish patches that fix bugs from other patches, so that the bug-fix patches could make it into stable kernels. We also covered the follow-up talk in 2019.