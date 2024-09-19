Linux (kernel): The trouble with iowait and hype-enhanced reviews for Linux patches

CPU scheduling is a challenging job; since it inherently requires making guesses about what the demands on the system will be in the future, it remains reliant on heuristics, despite ongoing efforts to remove them. Some of those heuristics take special note of tasks that are (or appear to be) waiting for fast I/O operations. There is some unhappiness, though, with how this factor is used, leading to a couple of patches taking rather different approaches to improve the situation.

In theory, a task that is waiting for short-term I/O (a state referred to in the kernel as "iowait") will need to execute soon. That means that there can be some advantages to treating the task as if it were executing now. The kernel maintains a one-bit field (called in_iowait) in the task_struct structure to mark such tasks. This bit is set prior to waiting for an I/O operation that is expected to be fast (typically a block I/O operation) and cleared once the operation completes.