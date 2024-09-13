Ubuntu Has Upgrade Problems and Support From Proprietary Parallels 20
Heise ☛ Ubuntu stops update to 24.04.1 after user problems
The upgrade to Ubuntu's Point release 24.04.1 has been stopped. Users are reporting problems with the update process, which the maintainers have now confirmed and want to correct first.
On Thursday last week, Canonical employee Utkarsh Gupta confirmed on the Ubuntu release mailing list that the upgrade had been stopped due to a critical bug. "The upgrade has been halted due to a critical bug in the Ubuntu release upgrader in the way it handles the apt solver". This is being worked on and as soon as it is corrected, Ubuntu will reactivate the upgrades. At the time of reporting, the correction is apparently not yet available, as the meta-release-lts 24.04.1 upgrade file, which Ubuntu uses to search for updates, still does not appear again.
ZDNet ☛ The rocky road to upgrading Ubuntu Linux 24.04
With the release of Ubuntu 24.04.1, I was ready to recommend Ubuntu 22.04 (LTS) users update their systems. Fortunately, I didn't write about it because I was mistaken. Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, temporarily paused upgrades from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to the latest release.
Canonical explained in an email that critical bugs were affecting the upgrade process. Specifically, "The upgrade was disabled due to a critical bug in ubuntu-release-upgrader in the way it's using the apt solver."
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Parallels 20 for Mac Released with Ubuntu 24.04 VM Support [Ed: Proprietary software, Joey Sneddon at it again]
Parallels Desktop 20 has been released for macOS. The virtualisation software introduces a number of buffs for Linux VMs running on macOS.
The headline change in Parallels Desktop 20 is support for macOS Sequoia, both as host OS and as a guest — important given that Sequoia is due to be released in the next few weeks.
HowTo Geek ☛ Parallels Desktop 20 Makes It Easy to Run Windows or Linux on Your Mac
Parallels Desktop, the popular virtual machine manager for macOS, just got a big update. The new Parallels Desktop 20 release includes new ways to control and manage virtual machines, better support for DevOps teams, and a virtual machine package that makes AI development easier.