Ubuntu Has Upgrade Problems and Support From Proprietary Parallels 20

The upgrade to Ubuntu's Point release 24.04.1 has been stopped. Users are reporting problems with the update process, which the maintainers have now confirmed and want to correct first.

On Thursday last week, Canonical employee Utkarsh Gupta confirmed on the Ubuntu release mailing list that the upgrade had been stopped due to a critical bug. "The upgrade has been halted due to a critical bug in the Ubuntu release upgrader in the way it handles the apt solver". This is being worked on and as soon as it is corrected, Ubuntu will reactivate the upgrades. At the time of reporting, the correction is apparently not yet available, as the meta-release-lts 24.04.1 upgrade file, which Ubuntu uses to search for updates, still does not appear again.