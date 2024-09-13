Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ Streamline edge deployments with Red Bait Ansible Automation Platform
Efficient and reliable deployment processes are essential for maintaining a competitive edge and operational excellence. At Red Hat, we've embraced innovative tools to enhance our deployment workflows, particularly for edge computing environments.
Red Hat ☛ Kuadrant joins CNCF as a sandbox project
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) has announced that Kuadrant has been accepted as a CNCF sandbox project as of June 19, 2024. Kuadrant is an open source project that enables platform engineers and application developers to easily connect, secure, and protect their services and infrastructure across multiple clusters.
ADTmag ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI Integrates IBM's Granite with InstructLab Tools
Red Hat has announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI), a platform that integrates IBM's open-source Granite large language models (LLMs) with its InstructLab tools for model alignment, enabling organizations to develop, test, and deploy generative AI models customized to their unique requirements.