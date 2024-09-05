Events: FSF, Ubuntu, and Debian
FSF
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, September 6, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, September 6 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Canonical ☛ Meet Canonical at Open Source Summit Europe 2024
Join Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, as we attend the upcoming Open Source Summit Europe 2024 in Austria.
Hosted by the 'Linux' Foundation, this summit is the premier event for developers, technologists, and community leaders with a keen interest in the innovation that open source enables. Mark your calendars for September 16-18, 2024, as we gather in Vienna for this exciting event.
Ubuntu Summit 2024: A logo takes flight
One of the first things we think about when we start planning each Ubuntu Summit is the logo. This might seem like a small thing, but it’s important. We want our logo to reflect the summit’s location, and to provide a sense of its cultural identity in an inclusive and welcoming way.
Ubuntu Blog: Meet Canonical at OpenSearchCon 2024 in San Francisco
OpenSearchCon, the annual conference that brings the OpenSearch community together to learn, connect, and collaborate, is happening in San Francisco on 24-26 September.
Debian Family
Samuel Henrique ☛ Samuel Henrique: DebConf24 was fun!: Security, curl, wcurl, Debian's quality
tl;dr
DebConf24 was fun!
A playlist of all of my talks, with subtitles (en, pt-br) and chapters is available on YouTube.
DebConf24 was held in Busan, South Korea, between Sunday July 28th to Sunday August 4th 2024.
As usual for DebConfs, I had a great time meeting my friends, but also met new people and got to learn a bit about the interesting things they're working on.
I ended up getting too excited during the talk submission stage of the conference and as a result I presented 5 different activities (3 talks, 1 BoF and 1 lightning talk).
