Events: FSF, Ubuntu, and Debian

tl;dr

DebConf24 was fun!

A playlist of all of my talks, with subtitles (en, pt-br) and chapters is available on YouTube.

DebConf24 was held in Busan, South Korea, between Sunday July 28th to Sunday August 4th 2024.

As usual for DebConfs, I had a great time meeting my friends, but also met new people and got to learn a bit about the interesting things they're working on.

I ended up getting too excited during the talk submission stage of the conference and as a result I presented 5 different activities (3 talks, 1 BoF and 1 lightning talk).