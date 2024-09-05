Barry Kauler on His Distro Development Work
Barry Kauler ☛ Retain icons when switch rox to jwm
I posted a couple of days ago about revisiting the icon-free-desktop mode, also known as jwm-mode:
We have been discussing this on the forum:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=12573
If the user creates icons on the desktop while in rox-mode, now when switch to jwm-mode those icons appear in the tray. Before, they got left out.
Barry Kauler ☛ Appi and Flapi icon-free-desktop aware
In the last few days, have posted about scripts becoming aware if in icon-free-desktop mode (jwm-mode): [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Orange-ball menu entries restructured
Orange-ball menu entries are "important" native apps available via PKGget and not yet installed. There have been posts about them, including here:
- Menu entries for not-yet-installed apps — July 09, 2023
Barry Kauler ☛ appi and flapi script path changes
This is a "under the bonnet" thing that I have wanted to do for some time. It's of interest to developers, not users.
The folders /usr/local/appimage and /usr/local/flatpak have been changed to /usr/local/appi and /usr/local/flapi, and the scripts therein changed from appimage to appi and flatpak to flapi.
The way this works is there is a menu entry, for, say, "Scribus", and there is /usr/share/applications/scribus.desktop file. This file causes the orange-ball icon to display in the menu entry, and when chosen, /usr/bin/scribus.install will execute. This script will offer to install Scribus.