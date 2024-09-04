Open Hardware and Retro: Pentium, C64, 2GB Raspberry Pi 5, and More
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Pentium processor turned into a Navajo weaving — Ken Shirriff finds a piece of CPU history
This article's headline shows two images side-by-side with one another. On the right is an image of Intel's first-ever Pentium processor die, released in 1993. To its left is an image of the same processor, woven into a rug in the traditional Navajo style. The stunning likeness and intense craftsmanship behind the rug caught the eye of reverse engineer Ken Shirriff, who dug into the history of the piece and its significance.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Retro gaming enthusiasts demonstrate transmission of C64 games via YouTube — data rates appear to be around 30 bits per second
Two retro gaming enthusiasts decided download links were just too fast for their taste, so they developed a way to transmit the software using flashing dots and YouTube. Speeds appear to be very slow, at roughly 30 bits per second in a test video.
-
CNX Software ☛ Maxtang T0-FP750 (AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS) mini PC review – Part 1: Specs, unboxing, teardown, and first boot
Maxtang T0-FP750 is a mini PC powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS octa-core/sixteen-thread SoC supporting up to 64GB 5600 MT/s dual-channel DDR5 SO-DIMM memory, equipped with two M.2 slots for up to NVMe 2280 SSDs, and an additional M.2 slot for a WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 module. The backdoored Windows 11 Pro mini computer can drive up to three displays via HDMI 2.0, USB4, and DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and offers 2.5GbE networking.
-
The New Stack ☛ The New 2GB Raspberry Pi 5: Another Option for Linux Sysadmins
The Raspberry Pi single computing board has long been the darling of hobbyists, even though plenty of sysadmins, scientists, data crunchers, and other users have made it their own. Unfortunately, Raspberry Pi news has sometimes been overshadowed by supply issues for some time, but those kinks appear to be getting worked out, and the popular platform continues to soldier on.
With that in mind, this article introduces the Raspberry Pi 5 with 2GB of RAM, released on Aug. 19, 2024. At first glance, it might seem a bit underpowered compared to other Raspberry Pi 5 options, but it fits nicely into a specific niche that just might be attractive to IT administrators and other power users.