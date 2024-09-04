Blaming "Linux" for Holes in Proprietary Software Made for Windows
Cyber Security News ☛ Hacktivist Group Exploit WinRAR Vulnerability to Encrypt Windows & Linux [Ed: Exploiting proprietary nonsense and then blaming "Linux"]
The hacktivist group Head Mare has leveraged a vulnerability in WinRAR to infiltrate and encrypt systems running on Windows and Linux.
This group, active since the onset of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, has primarily targeted organizations in Russia and Belarus. Their attacks are characterized by sophisticated techniques that focus on causing maximum disruption.
Cyber Security News ☛ Cicada3301 Ransomware Attacks Windows and Linux/ESXi Hosts [Ed: The issue is proprietary software from a company that violates Linux's licence]
A new ransomware group, Cicada3301, has emerged, targeting Windows and Linux/ESXi hosts with sophisticated encryption techniques. First observed in June 2024, the group has quickly gained popularity by listing multiple victims on their data leak site.
Bleeping Computer ☛ Linux version of new Cicada ransomware targets VMware ESXi servers
A new ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation is impersonating the legitimate Cicada 3301 organization and has already listed 19 victims on its extortion portal, as it quickly attacked companies worldwide.
Silicon Angle ☛ New Morphisec report finds links between emerging Cicada3301 ransomware and BlackCat
A new report out today from endpoint security firm Morphisec Inc. details a recently discovered form of ransomware that may have links to the infamous BlackCat ransomware family. Called Cicada3301, the new threat was identified in a Morphisec customer environment recently and was first reported around two months ago.
Scoop News Group ☛ New ransomware variant has BlackCat-like similarities, report says
The new malware identified by Morphisec is named after an old internet mystery: Cicada3301.
Hacker News ☛ New Rust-Based Ransomware Cicada3301 Targets Windows and Linux Systems
Cybersecurity researchers have unpacked the inner workings of a new ransomware variant called Cicada3301 that shares similarities with the now-defunct BlackCat (aka ALPHV) operation.
"It appears that Cicada3301 ransomware primarily targets small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), likely through opportunistic attacks that exploit vulnerabilities as the initial access vector," cybersecurity company Morphisec said in a technical report shared with The Hacker News.
Written in Rust and capable of targeting both Windows and Linux/ESXi hosts, Cicada3301 first emerged in June 2024, inviting potential affiliates to join their ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) platform via an advertisement on the RAMP underground forum.