Valve and Steam: The Latest
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve made it even easier to see who played on Steam Deck in user reviews
Just recently I reported on Valve adding a new feature to Steam user reviews, showing off who played mostly on Steam Deck and now they've made this even easier.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Deadlock from Valve no longer a secret - store page is up and we can finally talk about it
Deadlock, perhaps the worst kept secret from Valve, has now been softly revealed as the latest game from the maker of Half-Life, Counter-Strike, Portal and Team Fortress 2.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck gets a global resolution override in latest Beta, plus more desktop Steam fixes
Valve released a couple more Steam Beta Client releases recently for both Steam Deck and Desktop so here's all you need to know.