news
today's leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
Applications
-
Petter Reinholdtsen: Some notes on GNU/Linux LUKS cracking
A few months ago, I found myself in the unfortunate position that I had to try to recover the password used to encrypt a GNU/Linux hard drive. Tonight a few friends of mine asked for details on this effort. I guess it is a good idea to expose the recipe I found to a wider audience, so here are a few relevant links and key findings. I've forgotten a lot, so part of this is taken from memory.
-
Libre Arts ☛ LibreArts Weekly recap — 6 April 2025
Week highlights: GIMP team started planning v3.2 development, new releases of jc303, Qtractor, and KnobKraft-orm.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Port Mapping in Docker: When and How to Use it?
Understand the advantages of using port mapping in Docker and learn various ways of doing it.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Openwashing
-
Open Source Initiative ☛ There are no “Degrees of Open”: why Openness is binary [Ed: Microsoft's Nick Vidal is back with openwashing nonsense for "AI" - the Microsoft Ponzi scheme that OSI gets bribed to prop up]
For Hey Hi (AI) to be truly Open Source, it must uphold the same principles that have defined Open Source software for over two decades. There is no “80% open” or “open enough.” The freedom to use, study, modify, and share isn’t negotiable. It’s either there, or it isn’t.
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Python
-
Open Source For U ☛ NLP: Text Summarisation with Python [Ed: It is not "Summarisation"; it's "Shortening" for plagiarism's sake]
Here’s a simple Python method based on the Natural Language Toolkit for extractive text summarisation in natural language processing. In natural language processing (NLP), frequency-based summarisation is a straightforward extractive text summarisation technique that selects sentences based on the frequency of important words in the text.
-
-
-