news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2025



Quoting: My 6 must-have Linux apps for productivity, and why they make work easier | ZDNET —

Since I made the jump to Linux all those years ago, I have never once found myself missing out on applications. Sure, there have been moments early on when I thought there were better options available on other platforms, but those days are in the past. Now, I have everything I need, and every app works exactly as expected.

Before I continue, know this: I do not only define "productivity" as it relates to business, because I believe that is being shortsighted. Productivity can be applied to personal and even creative endeavors. And because much of my life revolves around creativity, being productive in that arena is pretty important to me.