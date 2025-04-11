news
Hardware Coverage at CNX
CNX Software ☛ IOL HAT adds an IO-Link compatible master to Raspberry Pi for industrial IoT sensors and actuators
Pinetek Networks’ IOL HAT is a Raspberry Pi expansion board using the IO-Link (IEC 61131-9) protocol to interact with industrial sensors. It’s based on the Analog Devices MAX14819 IO-Link master transceiver and offers two SDCI (“Single-Drop Digital Communication”) connectors.
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi CM4-powered CODESYS industrial controller supports EtherCAT, Modbus, up to 32 I/O modules
EDATEC ED-PLC2010 is an industrial controller powered by a Raspberry Pi CM4, supporting EtherCAT and Modbus interfaces, up to 32 I/O modules, and preloaded with CODESYS runtime for real-time core and visualization capabilities.
CNX Software ☛ PiEEG kit – A Raspberry Pi 5-based bioscience lab in a suitcase (Crowdfunding)
Yesterday we wrote about using quantum sensors for brain-computer interfaces (BCI) and other biomedical applications. But that’s the future, and if you want to experiment with brain-computer interface technology and bioscience, the PiEEG kit has everything you need to get started, with all components fitting in a suitcase easy to carry around between your home and university or school.
CNX Software ☛ Samsung 32″ EMDX color e-paper display runs Tizen 8.0, offers 2560×1440 resolution, up to 200 days of battery life
Samsung has unveiled a 32-inch color e-paper display with WQHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution and a built-in 4,600mAh battery that can last up to 200 days on a charge if the display is updated once a day. The Samsung 32″ EMDX color e-paper display is mainly designed for digital signage applications in shops, restaurants, public transportation, and public spaces.