-
IBM and MCC: Layoffs Coming Again to Metro Connect Company Limited (MCC) as Tariffs Bite and IBM's Shares Fall
Blacklists applicable to Chinese suppliers also mean that IBM can no longer cooperate with key partners in Asia
-
Go Static
Please don't Go(lang) or JavaScript or PHP or...
-
Keeping Track of Microsoft Layoffs in 2025
So here's a quick roundup of 2025
-
The Sixth Anniversary of the Lightweight Alternative to the Web (Gemini Protocol)
Now 11 short of 3,000 active capsules. 65 short of 4,500 total.
-
People Are Sick of LLM Slop. Offer Them Alternatives.
We never used LLM slop for anything and we never will
New
-
The Rumours Were Likely True: Sixth Wave of Microsoft Mass Layoffs in 2025 (Days After "50" Anniversary and About 5,000 Layoffs)
5 hours ago, by Ashley Stewart
-
Malware in Proprietary Software - Latest Additions
Original by Free Software Foundation, Inc.
-
Links 09/04/2025: More Trade Wars and Wars, Chinese Army Troops Found Fighting in Ukraine
Links for the day
-
Linux Clickbait by Slop
Give it up for Brian Fagioli, the Serial Slopper
-
Microsoft's Entire Premise for Its Future Existence Goes Up in Flames
32 minutes ago
-
GNU/Linux on a High in Colombia
Stereotypes much?
-
Techrights Be Like...
K.I.S.S.
-
Gemini Links 09/04/2025: Autism, Cybersecurity, and LLMs Attacking Services Online
Links for the day
-
GNU/Linux Would be Measured at Over 5% Globally (by statCounter) Had the Data in India Not Been Changed
GNU/Linux grew a lot in many countries and has expanded since then
-
Links 09/04/2025: Quartz Fires All Writers (Shutdown, LLM Slop or Slopfarm Instead), "Bitcoin Is Crashing Hard"
Links for the day
-
Web Surveyor statCounter Sees Apple's macOS Falling From 5.6% to 3.6% in Two Months, It Might Soon be Smaller Than GNU/Linux
Apple's "value" (faked, exaggerated) is back to "pandemic times"
-
UK House of Lords Recognises the SLAPP Issue in the UK and EFF Pursues "Bill (That) Could Put A Stop To Censorship By Lawsuit" in the US
"A House of Lords inquiry into how the news industry can survive into the future has accused the government of “failing to prioritise” action on strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs)."
-
Open Source Initiative (OSI) Privacy Fiasco in Detail: Seeking Class Action Against the OSI
"LETTER SEEKING CLASS ACTION REPRESENTATION"
-
The Value of Slop, by Alexandre Oliva
Original by Alexandre Oliva
-
Gemini Links 09/04/2025: Neocities, Tinylogs, and Inter-community Protocols
Links for the day
-
-
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, April 08, 2025
IRC logs for Tuesday, April 08, 2025
-
You Can Be an A
Newhole to Women (Even Strangle Women) as Long as You Work for Microsoft
Recalling the Mark Shuttleworth origin story
-
Canonical is a Proprietary Software Reseller With a 'Debian Base'
"Canonical Ubuntu" is just Debian with some proprietary things sold on top of it
