posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 12, 2025



Quoting: GNOME STF 2024 Project Report – Space and Meaning —

The 2023/2024 GNOME STF project is mostly wrapped up now, so it’s a good moment to look back at what was done as part of the project, and what’s next for the projects we worked on.

As a brief refresher, STF (Sovereign Tech Fund, recently renamed to Sovereign Tech Agency) is a program by the German Government to support critical public interest software infrastructure. Sonny Piers and I applied with a proposal to improve important, underfunded areas of GNOME and the free desktop and got an investment of 1 Million Euro for 2023/2024.

While we’ve reported individual parts of what we were able to achieve thanks to this investment elsewhere, it felt important to have a somewhat comprehensive post with all of it in one place. Everyone on the team contributed summaries of their work to help put this together, with final editing by Adrian Vovk and myself.