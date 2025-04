news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2025



Quoting: Git is More Popular than Linux: Torvalds —

Linus Torvalds is one of the most influential figures in the tech world, with his creations Linux and Git completely transforming the information technology industry, becoming indispensable tools that fuel the information age.

To celebrate Git’s 20th anniversary, GitHub hosted a Q&A with him, where he reflected on Git’s origins, early challenges, and the lasting impact it has had.