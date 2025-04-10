news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2025



Quoting: EasyNAS - Linux distribution designed for storage management - LinuxLinks —

It uses openSUSE with the BTRFS filesystem offering stability, performance availability and other features you won’t see in a commercial NAS.

EasyNAS advanced features includes: file system compression, Snapshots, copy on write, online increase/decrease file system, online balancing data between hardrives, online file system check, multi language.

It offers a modular design that makes it easy to add and remove functionality.