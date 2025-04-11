news
Vermaden ☛ FreeBSD Jails Security
I believe this topic is not really well discussed online – and often with multiple misunderstandings.
There seems to be this general belief that Podman on Linux is as safe as Jails on FreeBSD … lets try to dig into that.
Below I will try to show all differences between security of FreeBSD Jails and Podman containers on Linux.
-
Chris ☛ Log-Survival to Death Rate
When Fisher talks about deaths, we can substitute any other event for the death. In our case, we’ll look at how long pull requests spend open before they are merged.
-
Adriaan Roselli ☛ Automated WCAG Testing Is Grrreat!
My testing showed the most popular automated testing tool is the worst performer and others weren’t better enough to matter: [...]
-
Rlang ☛ What’s new in R 4.5.0?
R 4.5.0 (“How About a Twenty-Six”) was released on 11th April, 2025. Here we summarise some of the interesting changes that have been introduced. In previous blog posts we have discussed the new features introduced in R 4.4.0 and earlier versions (see the links at the end of this post).
The full changelog can be found at the r-release ‘NEWS’ page and if you want to keep up to date with developments in base R, have a look at the r-devel ‘NEWS’ page.
-
Karl Seguin ☛ Zig's new LinkedList API (it's time to learn @fieldParentPtr)
The new version isn't generic. Rather, you embed the linked list node with your data. This is known as an intrusive linked list and tends to perform better and require fewer allocations. Except in trivial examples, the data that we store in a linked list is typically stored on the heap. Because an intrusive linked list has the linked list node embedded in the data, it doesn't need its own allocation. Before we jump into an example, this is what the new structure looks like, again, with all methods removed: [...]
-
Modus Create LLC ☛ Practical recursion schemes in Rust: traversing and extending trees
In this post, we’ll work through a concrete example to introduce recursion schemes and what they can do. We’ll point to a more real life example of how we use them in the implementation of the Nickel configuration language, and we’ll discuss the pros and cons of using recursion schemes in the particular context of Rust.
-
Ruby 3.3.8 Released
Ruby 3.3.8 has been released./blockquote>