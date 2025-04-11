news
Games: Apocalypse Express, Civilization VII, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get Ghostrunner, Neon Abyss, ANNO: Mutationem and more in the Neon Lights Humble Bundle
Another surprisingly good deal from Humble Bundle here. The Neon Lights Bundle has launched with multiple highly rated games like Ghostrunner and Neon Abyss. It's £10.92 for the entire bundle.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Apocalypse Express is a challenging train-combat management roguelike with a demo you need to try
Fogpiercer isn't the only upcoming train combat game around, with Apocalypse Express getting a demo now too but they're both wildly different and worth trying. Apocalypse Express is just chaos and I want more. The demo was tested with the latest Proton 9.0-4 and it works perfectly.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical brings back the Oddworld Complete Collection for $1 / £1
You can once again grab the Oddworld Complete Collection at the price of some loose change that you can find down the back of your sofa. Fanatical have put the collection back up on their store as a bundle, giving you all of it for just $1 / £1.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Civilization VII version 1.2 will let you play forever, adds "Teams Multiplayer" and more major changes
Sid Meier's Civilization VII version 1.2 is due out April 22, and with it Firaxis Games are once again solving numerous complaints players have about the game, and it all sounds really positive. Looks like they may turn things around after the thoroughly mixed launch.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 25.1 will make Indiana Jones: The Great Circle playable on older AMD GPUs
Since Ray Tracing is a requirement to run Indiana Jones: The Great Circle, a change has been merged into RADV (AMD Vulkan driver) for Mesa to get it working on older AMD GPUs.