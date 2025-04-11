Other Sites
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
The Topaz Tz170 J484 Development Kit is a compact platform for evaluating and prototyping with the Efinix Tz170 FPGA. It integrates onboard memory, configurable I/O, and a preloaded reference design, providing a practical setup for testing and demonstration across a range of FPGA applications.
Coming after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 192, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193 release introduces support for post-quantum cryptography using the Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (ML-KEM) in IPsec tunnels.
Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.7, this release introduces two new plugins for updating the UEFI Signature Database and KEK, an updated UEFI database as a new HSI attribute, /sys/firmware/efi/efivars to ReadWritePaths, support for segment value 0 in the ccgx-dmc image parser, and detection the Firehose protocol features if they aren’t automatically sent.
One of the big changes that Clement Lefebvre talks about in the March newsletter is support for OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) installations for the next major version of LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition), which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.
- Linux Mint Debian Edition Is Getting Support for OEM Installations with LMDE 7
- Linux Mint Debian Edition is getting OEM support with the LMDE 7 release based on the Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system.
- Sparky 7.7
- The 7th update of Sparky 7 – 7.7 is out
- OpenSSH 10.0 released
- OpenSSH 10.0 is out
- IBM: End of DEI, Promotion of Buzzwords and Microsoft by Red Hat
- GNU/Linux, Hardware, and More
- Debian: Thorsten Alteholz's Report, Feren, and Pardus
- Hardware Coverage at CNX
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Web Browsers/Reads: RSS, Curl, and More
- Programming Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- Red Hat, Fedora, and OpenELA
- today's howtos
- Here’s why I can’t switch back to Windows — Linux has some epic software
- You've likely seen and heard all the claims that Linux has no software support
- Upcoming FSF Events in Thessaloniki, Athens, and Toronto
- Android Leftovers
- Can't find your Android phone? Here's what to do to track it down
- ParticleOS: Systemd's Very Own Linux Distro in Making
- A Linux distro from systemd? Sounds interesting, right
- The most important experimental distro you've never heard of gets new project lead
- Plus a fresh version ... nine years after its last
- This Joke Linux Tool Will Make You Seem More Productive
- Let's face it, sometimes you just want your screen to look like you're getting some serious work done
- GNU diff utilities: diffutils-3.12 released
- This is to announce diffutils-3.12, a stable bug-fix release
- GNU grep-3.12 released
- This is to announce grep-3.12, a stable release
- GNU Core Utilities: coreutils-9.7 released
- There have been 63 commits by 11 people in the 12 weeks since 9.6, with a focus on bug fixing and stabilization
- Windows TCO and Data Breaches
- Hardware: RISC-V, Framework, Raspberry Pi, Anbox, and More
- Games: Apocalypse Express, Civilization VII, and More
- Android Leftovers
- Google Keep for Android widget redesign rolls out
- Interview with Mia Bajić
- Mia Bajić, a software engineer with a passion for building communities. Mia is mainly active in the European Python community
- padthv1 is an old-school polyphonic additive synthesizer
- padthv1 is an old-school polyphonic additive synthesizer with stereo fx
- postmarketOS in 2025-03: OP6 & MSM89x7 Camera, Generic SM7150, COSMIC, Musl Collation + I18n
- The calendar has turned another page, and it's finally time for our eagerly awaited monthly update
- Made in America: Purism’s Liberty Phone and the Vision of Security, Privacy, and Independence
- In a world of pervasive adversarial nations building technology we all rely on
- today's leftovers
- Applications: Scikit-learn, GStreamer 1.26, gzip-1.14
- Security Leftovers
- Red Hat Leftovers
- Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux and BSD Now
- today's howtos
- Today in Techrights
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Fedora / IBM Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.4 Released
- Proxmox VE 8.4 is out now, featuring live VM migration with NVIDIA vGPU, API for backups, virtiofs, and updated open-source tech
- APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface
- The Debian Project released APT 3.0 today as the new stable series for Debian’s command-line interface (CLI) for managing packages, a major release that introduces new features and many enhancements.
- Retro and Modding: Framework, Raspberry Pi, and More
- Android Leftovers
- 5 reasons the Pixel 9a is the Android phone to buy right now
- Fwupd 2.0.8 Adds New Plugins to Update the UEFI Signature Database and KEK
- Fwupd 2.0.8 is out today as the eighth maintenance update to the latest fwupd 2.0 release of this open-source Linux firmware update utility with support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
- Git is More Popular than Linux: Torvalds
- Linus Torvalds reflects on 20 years of Git
- Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- FreeDOS 1.4 Now Available — A Major Update for the Beloved DOS Revival
- FreeDOS 1.4 open-source MS DOS-compatible OS released with updated core utilities, better reliability
- today's leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: GNU/Linux Phone Apps, RISC-V, and More
- today's howtos
- Mozilla Advancing Social Control Media Again
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.2, Linux 6.13.11, Linux 6.12.23, Linux 6.6.87, Linux 6.1.134, Linux 5.15.180, Linux 5.10.236, and Linux 5.4.292
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.2 kernel
- My 6 must-have Linux apps for productivity, and why they make work easier
- Thinking about switching to Linux but worried about missing key apps
- Games: DUCKSIDE, Sonic Rumble, and More
- latest stories from GamingOnLinux
- Linkwarden 2.10 Brings AI Tagging, Advanced Search, and More
- Linkwarden 2.10 self-hosted bookmark manager introduces powerful new tools—highlighting, advanced search
- Android Leftovers
- This Android OEM could let you easily overclock or underclock your phone
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- openSUSE’s Agama Installer Lands with Enhanced Web UI
- openSUSE's new Agama installer v13 is here, bringing hostname configuration
- EasyNAS – Linux distribution designed for storage management
- EasyNAS is a storage management system for home or small office
- CAINE – live Linux distribution for digital forensics
- CAINE (Computer Aided INvestigative Environment) is an Italian Linux live distribution created as a Digital Forensics project
- Wesley Gardner presents: Draw and Paint Better with Krita
- Some time ago we reached out to Wesley Gardner because, a bit belatedly, we saw he has published a great book on Krita, titled Draw and Paint Better with Krita
- The easiest way to try out Ubuntu Linux
- Don't have a spare computer? Afraid the installation will be too difficult
- We’re in Kenya. Fedora at Murang’a University
- On March 28, 2025, we brought Fedora to Murang’a University of Technology in Kenya
- today's leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- LWN on 6.15 merge window and the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit
- Making the OpenWrt One
- Catching up with calibre
- Calibre development started in 2006, when creator Kovid Goyal bought a Sony E Ink reader
- Techrights Focus [original]
- Today in Techrights
- OpenSSL 3.5 Released with Support for PQC Algorithms, Server-Side QUIC
- OpenSSL 3.5 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, cross-platform, and free software library that provides secure communications over computer networks for applications and websites.
- OpenSUSE and Ubuntu Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Events, More
- Programming Leftovers
- BSD Leftovers
- Fedora and Red Bait (IBM) Leftovers
- Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.15 Release Candidate
- Today, Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.15 kernel series for public testing.
- Benchmark Stuff: Linux Better Than Windows and Facebook is Misleading With Its Proprietary LLMs (Openwashing and Other Deceit)
- Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, MiSTer FPGA, "Non-Woke Software List", Microsoft Moles
- FreeDOS 1.4 is Out
- IPFire Linux Firewall Gets Post-Quantum Cryptography Support for IPsec Tunnels
- IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, and secure Linux-based firewall distribution designed to protect networks against evolving cyber threats introducing post-quantum cryptography.
- today's howtos
- IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 193 released
- We are happy to announce the release of IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 193
- FOSS, Education, Sharing, and Standards
- Programming Leftovers
- Windows TCO Leftovers
- IBM and Latest in redhat.com
- Open Hardware: SBCs, Arduino, OrangePi, and More
- Android Leftovers
- Google fixes two Android zero-day bugs actively exploited by hackers
- Git Distributed Version Control System Turned 20
- Git, Linus Torvalds's brainchild that revolutionized software development, just turned 20
- Microchip SAMA7D65 Cortex-A7 MPU comes in SoC and SiP packages with up to 2Gbit integrated DDR3L memory
- The company mentions that the device supports various tools and software, including the Linux4SAM platform for embedded Linux development
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- PBXware is a Linux telephony platform distribution
- PBXware is a Gentoo-based single-purpose distribution that serves as a telephony platform
- Plasma 6.3.4 Now Available
- Although not a major release, Plasma 6.3.4 does fix some bugs and offer a subtle change for the Plasma sidebar
- Games: Croc Legend of the Gobbos, The Fortress of Dr. Radiaki, and More
- Today in Techrights
- Asahi Linux hits an M4 support roadblock
- The Asahi Linux project is having trouble bringing the operating system to M4 Macs