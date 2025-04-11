news
Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux and BSD Now
-
Going Linux #466 · Using GNU/Linux to get things done in Work and School (Office Suites)
Bill distro hops. Larry considers a distro hop. Bill fixes his problem with Snap packages. Larry fixes his app probles. Is using Hey Hi (AI) cheating? We discuss what you get with these office suites: LibreOffice, WPS Offce, ONLYOffice, Calligra, and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft 365 Online.
00:00 Going GNU/Linux #466 · Using GNU/Linux to get things done in Work and School (Office Suites)
01:24 Life gets in the way.
02:34 Bill's MX GNU/Linux hop update
03:21 The return to Zorin
04:45 Larry considers a switch to Open SUSE
07:01 Using GNU/Linux to get things done
07:39 Bill updates snapd and solves his problem with Snap packages
08:39 Larry reinstalls an app to solve problems
09:31 Hey Hi (AI) disclaimer for this episode - a GPT4All and Deep Seek collaboration
12:24 Is using Hey Hi (AI) cheating? Let us know
14:03 Check your distribution's repositories for packages before downloading from the webpages for each office suite we mention
16:31 LibreOffice - Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw, Base, Math, Charts
21:26 WPS Office - WPS Writer, WPS Spreadsheet, WPS Presentation, WPS PDF Reader
25:11 ONLYOffice - Document Editor, Spreadsheet Editor, Presentation Editor, PDF Editor
34:40 Calligra - Words, Stage, Sheets, Karbon, KEXI, Plan
43:31 Abusive Monopolist Microsoft 365 'Free' er uh 'Trial' er uh 'Subscription' Online - Documents, Presentations, Workbooks
56:18 App pick: GPT4All
59:36 End
-
BSD Now 606: Tackling 7k bugs
FreeBSD 13.5-RELEASE Now Available, From Chaos to Clarity: How We Tackled FreeBSD’s 7,000 Bug Backlog, zfs-2.3.1, Complications of funding an open source operating system, Why Choose to Use the BSDs in 2025, First Use on GhostBSD, Better Shell History Search, and more