Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux and BSD Now

Bill distro hops. Larry considers a distro hop. Bill fixes his problem with Snap packages. Larry fixes his app probles. Is using Hey Hi (AI) cheating? We discuss what you get with these office suites: LibreOffice, WPS Offce, ONLYOffice, Calligra, and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft 365 Online.

00:00 Going GNU/Linux #466 · Using GNU/Linux to get things done in Work and School (Office Suites)

01:24 Life gets in the way.

02:34 Bill's MX GNU/Linux hop update

03:21 The return to Zorin

04:45 Larry considers a switch to Open SUSE

07:01 Using GNU/Linux to get things done

07:39 Bill updates snapd and solves his problem with Snap packages

08:39 Larry reinstalls an app to solve problems

09:31 Hey Hi (AI) disclaimer for this episode - a GPT4All and Deep Seek collaboration

12:24 Is using Hey Hi (AI) cheating? Let us know

14:03 Check your distribution's repositories for packages before downloading from the webpages for each office suite we mention

16:31 LibreOffice - Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw, Base, Math, Charts

21:26 WPS Office - WPS Writer, WPS Spreadsheet, WPS Presentation, WPS PDF Reader

25:11 ONLYOffice - Document Editor, Spreadsheet Editor, Presentation Editor, PDF Editor

34:40 Calligra - Words, Stage, Sheets, Karbon, KEXI, Plan

43:31 Abusive Monopolist Microsoft 365 'Free' er uh 'Trial' er uh 'Subscription' Online - Documents, Presentations, Workbooks

56:18 App pick: GPT4All

59:36 End

