posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2025



Quoting: FreeDOS 1.4 Now Available — A Major Update for the Beloved DOS Revival —

Here’s something sure to bring a nostalgic smile to the faces of longtime computer enthusiasts. FreeDOS, an open-source operating system compatible with MS-DOS that allows you to run legacy DOS programs and games, has officially unveiled version 1.4, bringing a range of enhancements, bug fixes, and refined documentation.

One of the standout developments includes a refreshed FreeCOM (the FreeDOS command.com shell), which now comes in version 0.86, boasts fixes for compatibility issues, along with support for multiple translations.