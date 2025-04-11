Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.7, this release introduces two new plugins for updating the UEFI Signature Database and KEK, an updated UEFI database as a new HSI attribute, /sys/firmware/efi/efivars to ReadWritePaths, support for segment value 0 in the ccgx-dmc image parser, and detection the Firehose protocol features if they aren’t automatically sent.

Here’s why I can’t switch back to Windows — Linux has some epic software

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 11, 2025



You've likely seen and heard all the claims that Linux has no software support, and you need to use Microsoft Windows to do anything. That may have held some ground a decade or two ago but it's no longer the case, and even gaming is more than viable on Linux. There are thousands of apps available for Linux, some official ports of those only available on Windows. Better still, Linux has some apps that can't be installed on Windows, at least without some effort, and a few of these make up some reasons why I refuse to switch from Linux back to Windows.

