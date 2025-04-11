news
Windows TCO and Data Breaches
Windows TCO
The Register UK ☛ Operation Endgame says arrestees cooperated with cops
Investigators were aware that Smokeloader was used by customers for various follow-on crimes, such as keylogging, webcam access, ransomware deployment, cryptomining and more.
Security Week ☛ Operations of Sensor Giant Sensata Disrupted by Ransomware Attack
The Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company provides sensors, relays, switches and other electrical components for the automotive, industrial and aerospace sectors. The company has operations in 14 countries and employs more than 18,000 people.
Confidentiality
-
Futurism ☛ Congress Investigating Whether Elon Musk Is Using NASA to Enrich Himself
Key members of Musk's so-called Department [sic] of Government Efficiency, which has overseen the gutting of several government agencies, have been given "unrestricted physical access, 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, to NASA facilities, including the NASA Administrator’s suite," according to a separate letter sent by three House Democrats to acting administrator Janet Petro, Bloomberg reports.
"The agency has allowed unvetted and untrained individuals to obtain unprecedented access, seemingly in defiance of standard agency protocols and simple common sense," the letter reads. "If the agency has vetted these DOGE-associated persons for their questionable professional histories or apparent conflicts-of-interest, we are not aware of it."
EFF ☛ Certbot 4.0: Long Live Short-Lived Certs!
When Let’s Encrypt, a free certificate authority, started issuing 90 day TLS certificates for websites, it was considered a bold move that helped push the ecosystem towards shorter certificate life times. Beforehand, certificate authorities normally issued certificate lifetimes lasting a year or more. With 4.0, Certbot is now supporting Let’s Encrypt’s new capability for six day certificates through ACME profiles and dynamic renewal at: [...]
Integrity/Availability/Authenticity
-
Krebs On Security ☛ China-based SMS Phishing Triad Pivots to Banks
China-based purveyors of SMS phishing kits are enjoying remarkable success converting phished payment card data into mobile wallets from Apple and Google. Until recently, the so-called “Smishing Triad” mainly impersonated toll road operators and shipping companies. But experts say these groups are now directly targeting customers of international financial institutions, while dramatically expanding their cybercrime infrastructure and support staff.
