Windows TCO and Data Breaches

Key members of Musk's so-called Department [sic] of Government Efficiency, which has overseen the gutting of several government agencies, have been given "unrestricted physical access, 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, to NASA facilities, including the NASA Administrator’s suite," according to a separate letter sent by three House Democrats to acting administrator Janet Petro, Bloomberg reports.

"The agency has allowed unvetted and untrained individuals to obtain unprecedented access, seemingly in defiance of standard agency protocols and simple common sense," the letter reads. "If the agency has vetted these DOGE-associated persons for their questionable professional histories or apparent conflicts-of-interest, we are not aware of it."