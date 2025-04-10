Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
Linux Candy: Meme is a fun tool to create memes - LinuxLinks
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.
Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.
There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.
Meme is a command line utility for creating image macro style memes. It’s free and open source software.
Retro is a customizable clock widget - LinuxLinks
Retro is a retro digital segment clock that can be customized.
It can be used in the background, maximized or as an always on top widget.
This is free and open source software.
8 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Flashcard Tools - LinuxLinks
Flashcards are one of the best tools for memorizing information. This is partly because of their versatility. They can help teach multiplication skills, learn a foreign language, recall facts, historical dates, in fact anything that can be learned in an intuitive way.
This roundup focuses on the finest terminal-based flashcard tools. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
autoenv provides directory based environments - LinuxLinks
If a directory contains an .env file, it will automatically be executed when you cd into it. And, if a directory contains an .env.leave file (and AUTOENV_ENABLE_LEAVE is a non-empty string), the file will automatically be executed when cd’ing away from the directory that contains that file.
Memorado lets you memorize anything - LinuxLinks
Memorado lets you memorize anything.
Learn using spaced repetition. Create cards with a question and answer, and practice with them.
This is free and open source software.