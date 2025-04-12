news
Web Browsers/Readers: RSS Readers, Vivaldi, and Firefox
Ruben Schade ☛ Replacing the blogroll with an aggregator
I’m retiring my static blogroll, and instead directing people to the public feed of our blog aggregator instead. Few people, if any, were using it to import subscription lists wholesale, and those who did would have quickly discovered that half the feeds were no longer online.
Ruben Schade ☛ Does your site refresh still have RSS?
For a site refresh billed as making it “easier to find information on pages”, this is a tad disappointing. RSS is an accessibility feature.
Bruce Lawson ☛ Bruce Lawson's personal site : Reading List 339
This reading list is courtesy of Vivaldi browser, who pay me decent money to fight for a better web and don’t moan at me for reading all this stuff. We just released Vivaldi 7.3, which has Proton VPN integrated into Desktop. So try it, unless you enjoy having a browser that’s like a data-mining tortoise.
Audiocasts/Shows
Vivaldi ☛ #8 Miriam Suzanne (OddBird) - For a Better Web | Vivaldi Browser
In this episode, Bruce chats with Miriam Suzanne, a CSS expert and independent contributor to the CSS Working Group, to talk about all things CSS. They geek out over the latest and greatest features like Cascade Layers, @Scope, Mixins, and Container Queries, exploring how these features impact web design. They also discuss her recent blogpost “Tech continues to be political”.
Mozilla
Matt Cool ☛ Testing Text-to-Audio with Firefox's Experimental Web Extensions API
I made a simple Firefox extension that leverages cutting-edge machine learning to transform any selected text on a webpage into natural-sounding speech, all while running entirely in your browser. Unlike some text-to-speech solutions that send your data to remote servers, this extension processes everything locally using Firefox’s trial ML capabilities and transformers.js.
Mozilla ☛ Default styles for h1 elements are changing
Browsers are starting to roll out changes in default UA styles for nested section headings. Developers should check that their sites don't rely on UA styles for certain cases to avoid unexpected results and failing Lighthouse checks. In this post, we'll have a look at what the incoming changes are, how to identify if it's an issue on your pages, and some hints for conformant and better-structured websites.
