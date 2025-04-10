Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

IPFire Linux Firewall Gets Post-Quantum Cryptography Support for IPsec Tunnels

Coming after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 192, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193 release introduces support for post-quantum cryptography using the Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (ML-KEM) in IPsec tunnels.

Fwupd 2.0.8 Adds New Plugins to Update the UEFI Signature Database and KEK

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.7, this release introduces two new plugins for updating the UEFI Signature Database and KEK, an updated UEFI database as a new HSI attribute, /sys/firmware/efi/efivars to ReadWritePaths, support for segment value 0 in the ccgx-dmc image parser, and detection the Firehose protocol features if they aren’t automatically sent.

Linux Mint Debian Edition Is Getting Support for OEM Installations with LMDE 7

One of the big changes that Clement Lefebvre talks about in the March newsletter is support for OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) installations for the next major version of LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition), which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.

OpenSSL 3.5 Released with Support for PQC Algorithms, Server-Side QUIC

Coming more than six months after OpenSSL 3.4, the OpenSSL 3.5 release introduces new features like support for server-side QUIC (RFC 9000), support for third-party QUIC stacks (including 0-RTT support), support for PQC algorithms (ML-KEM, ML-DSA and SLH-DSA), and support for central key generation in CMP.

LinuxGizmos.com

Topaz Tz170 J484 Development Kit with 256 Mbit x32 LPDDR4 at 1.6 Gbps & MIPI D-PHY

The Topaz Tz170 J484 Development Kit is a compact platform for evaluating and prototyping with the Efinix Tz170 FPGA. It integrates onboard memory, configurable I/O, and a preloaded reference design, providing a practical setup for testing and demonstration across a range of FPGA applications.

HydraNFC Shield v2 and Sniffer Decoder Expand Capabilities for NFC Development & Analysis

The HydraNFC Shield v2 is a high-performance NFC development platform built around the STMicroelectronics ST25R3916 NFC frontend. Designed for NFC research, development, debugging, and security analysis, it is intended to be used with the HydraBus v1.0, a versatile open-source baseboard that acts as the host interface for HydraNFC and other shield extensions.

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.5a6

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Internet Society

Article 19 of the Marco Civil – Guarantee or Threat to the Future of the Brazilian Internet?

Editor’s note: This post was originally published on 6 April 2025 in JOTA Jornalismo. It has been translated from Portuguese below.

Best Free and Open Source Software

Techrights Focus [original]

  
OpenSSL 3.5 Released with Support for PQC Algorithms, Server-Side QUIC

  
OpenSSL 3.5 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, cross-platform, and free software library that provides secure communications over computer networks for applications and websites.

 
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.15 Release Candidate

  
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.15 kernel series for public testing.

 
Benchmark Stuff: Linux Better Than Windows and Facebook is Misleading With Its Proprietary LLMs (Openwashing and Other Deceit)

  
FreeDOS 1.4 is Out

  
today's howtos

  
FreeDOS 1.4 Now Available — A Major Update for the Beloved DOS Revival

  
FreeDOS 1.4 open-source MS DOS-compatible OS released with updated core utilities, better reliability

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.4 Released

  
Proxmox VE 8.4 is out now, featuring live VM migration with NVIDIA vGPU, API for backups, virtiofs, and updated open-source tech

 
openSUSE’s Agama Installer Lands with Enhanced Web UI

  
openSUSE's new Agama installer v13 is here, bringing hostname configuration

 
EasyNAS – Linux distribution designed for storage management

  
EasyNAS is a storage management system for home or small office

 
CAINE – live Linux distribution for digital forensics

  
CAINE (Computer Aided INvestigative Environment) is an Italian Linux live distribution created as a Digital Forensics project

 
Wesley Gardner presents: Draw and Paint Better with Krita

  
Some time ago we reached out to Wesley Gardner because, a bit belatedly, we saw he has published a great book on Krita, titled Draw and Paint Better with Krita

 
The easiest way to try out Ubuntu Linux

  
Don't have a spare computer? Afraid the installation will be too difficult

 
We’re in Kenya. Fedora at Murang’a University

  
On March 28, 2025, we brought Fedora to Murang’a University of Technology in Kenya

 
today's leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
LWN on 6.15 merge window and the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit

  
Making the OpenWrt One

  
Catching up with calibre

  
Calibre development started in 2006, when creator Kovid Goyal bought a Sony E Ink reader

 
Today in Techrights

  
OpenSUSE and Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Events, More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
BSD Leftovers

  
Fedora and Red Bait (IBM) Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, MiSTer FPGA, "Non-Woke Software List", Microsoft Moles

  
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 193 released

  
We are happy to announce the release of IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 193

 
FOSS, Education, Sharing, and Standards

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
IBM and Latest in redhat.com

  
Open Hardware: SBCs, Arduino, OrangePi, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
Git Distributed Version Control System Turned 20

  
Git, Linus Torvalds's brainchild that revolutionized software development, just turned 20

 
Microchip SAMA7D65 Cortex-A7 MPU comes in SoC and SiP packages with up to 2Gbit integrated DDR3L memory

  
The company mentions that the device supports various tools and software, including the Linux4SAM platform for embedded Linux development

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
PBXware is a Linux telephony platform distribution

  
PBXware is a Gentoo-based single-purpose distribution that serves as a telephony platform

 
Plasma 6.3.4 Now Available

  
Although not a major release, Plasma 6.3.4 does fix some bugs and offer a subtle change for the Plasma sidebar

 
Games: Croc Legend of the Gobbos, The Fortress of Dr. Radiaki, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
Asahi Linux hits an M4 support roadblock

  
The Asahi Linux project is having trouble bringing the operating system to M4 Macs

 
Operating Systems and Standards

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Native NPU support for openSUSE Linux and Logo Call openSUSE.Asia Summit

  
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Retro, ESP32, and More

  
Mozilla: Shafting Developers, Pushing LLM Slop, Firefox Nightly

  
Programming Leftovers

  
KDE and Qt Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space and Late Night Linux

  
FreeBSD: On FreeBSD Jails and a Journey to FreeBSD

  
GNOME Desktop/GTK: Foundry.DocumentationManager and Keypunch 6.0

  
Security Leftovers

  
Applications: Istio 1.23.6, GNU gperf 3.2, SageMath, Resources 1.8, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Kernel Space: Microsoft- and Microsoft LF-Sponsored Rust-in-Linux Advocacy, Benchmarking Up To 8,192 Cores On Linux

  
today's howtos

  
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: Arduino abd Raspberry Pi Projects

  
Games: Truckful, Fogpiercer, and Linux GPU Control Application (LACT)

  
Android Leftovers

  
Wine 10.5 Released with Vulkan H.264 Decoding

  
Wine 10.5 is out with ARM64 large page support, updated Mono 10.0

 
DXVK 2.6.1 Improves Support for Assassin’s Creed Origins and AMD Vega GPUs

  
DXVK 2.6.1 Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download with improvements for several games and various bug fixes.

 
I tried gaming on Linux — and it's better (and worse) than you think

  
Gaming on Linux has come a long way, but is it ready to replace Windows yet

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
BlueOnyx is a fully-integrated Internet hosting platform

  
BlueOnyx is open source software, released under a Sun modified BSD license

 
I'm a Linux power user, and the latest Ubuntu update put a smile on my face | ZDNET

  
Canonical is preparing the release of Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) with a new kernel, the latest desktop environment, and an improved installer.

 
Today in Techrights

  
