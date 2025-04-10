news
Best Free and Open Source Software
-
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Cisco Jabber - LinuxLinks
Cisco Jabber is a communication tool that allows users to send instant messages, make phone calls, join meetings, and manage contacts.
Jabber is proprietary software and it’s not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
Dexed is a multi format plugin synth - LinuxLinks
For now Dexed only works with the original Mark I cartridge, supporting the extended version means also supporting the storage which can be more tedious than expected. Dexed is an integer based synth engine, it uses the Q** format.
Since Dexed is modeled on the DX7, the Yamaha DX7 Operating Manual can be used as a reference documentation.
This is free and open source software.
Netsleuth calculates and analyzes IP subnet values - LinuxLinks
Netsleuth is a simple utility for calculating and analyzing IP subnet values.
This is free and open source software.
XTrackCAD is a CAD program for designing model railroad layouts - LinuxLinks
XTrackCAD is a CAD (computer-aided design) program for designing Model Railroad layouts.
XTrackCAD supports any scale, has libraries of popular brands of turnouts and sectional track (plus you add your own easily), can automatically use spiral transition curves when joining track and has extensive on-line help and demonstrations. XTrackCAD lets you manipulate track much like you would with actual flex-track to modify, extend and join tracks and turnouts. Additional features include tunnels, ‘post-it’ notes, on-screen ruler, parts list, 99 drawing layers, undo/redo commands, bench-work, ‘Print to Bitmap’, elevations, train simulation and car inventory.
This is free and open source software.