Hardware: RISC-V, Framework, Raspberry Pi, Anbox, and More
Tom's Hardware ☛ Chinese project aims to run RISC-V code on AMD Zen processors
The Jianchen Project members want to find someone, who can modify AMD's Zen CPU microcode on a modern processor — say, an EPYC 9004-series — to execute RISC-V binaries. The patch is expected to either enable direct execution of RISC-V programs or significantly boost their runtime speed compared to emulation using the same hardware. The work must be tested using RISC-V versions of benchmarks like Coremark or Dhrystone. A complete submission includes binaries or source code, configuration files, dependencies, and test instructions. If only binaries are submitted before the deadline on June 6, identical source code must be added via pull request later. The winner will get ¥20,000 (approximately $2,735).
PC World ☛ Framework Laptop 12 now up for pre-order in the US
The unpredictable chaos of the Trump administration’s tariff whims put modular laptop maker Framework through a gauntlet this week, who removed its lowest-cost designs and delayed the scheduled pre-order of the new and affordable Laptop 12. But as of now, when I’m writing this, you can get a pre-order in for the new 2-in-1 in the US. Probably.
Arduino ☛ Solar upgrades the Nebulophone synthesizer to enhance playability
Dunn’s Solar upgrade adds a tactile keyboard and repackages the entire thing so that it can fit in a Eurorack along with other modules. There is also a sync-in for using Solar with other synths.
The audio circuitry is based on the original Nebulophone, but Dunn completely redesigned the PCB to accommodate the new features. In fact, Solar has two PCBs: one for the circuitry and one that mostly acts as a cover plate. It looks great with the Cherry MX key switches and key caps.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Raspberry Pi cluster spotted inside $6k audio processor
From what I understand, one Pi is used for remote control, web UI, firmware updates, and local display. Another is used for multi-stream audio processing (independent of the 'head' Pi, so it can keep going even if there's a problem on the display/remote access side), and a third Pi, which I believe is optional, used for watermarking audio streams for data like Luminate/SoundScan ratings data.
Talospace ☛ Enter the IBM z17 mainframe with Telum II (more clues for Power11?)
Still, we're obviously more interested in Power ISA around here, and IBM has yet to say much substantive about Power11 other than the usual assertions of additional power efficiency, more cores and higher clock. It is also expected to offer DDR5 support for enhanced memory bandwidth, though this is all but certain to require OMI DDR5, not direct-attached RAM as in our Raptor boxes. But it's often instructive to look at what's going on with IBM mainframes for microarchitectural clues now that Z-machines and IBM "big" Power chips often have the same underlying design.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Software development for the connected car: on the safe side with Anbox Cloud
AAOS helps developers create new applications and features that enhance the driving experience, which has resulted in a rapidly growing ecosystem of compatible apps and services.
