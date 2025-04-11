The most important experimental distro you've never heard of gets new project lead

news

Quoting: New GoboLinux project lead – and new version 017.01 —

After five years, the extremely experimental GoboLinux project is springing back to life with a new maintainer and a new release.

Nine years after its last major release, GoboLinux returns, with a new release, version 017, and a new project maintainer. Until now, Gobo was under the stewardship of founder Hisham Muhammad, a Brazilian developer whose most famous project is probably the popular htop process viewer.

Hisham has now stepped down and passed the torch to a new maintainer, Philip "nuc1eon" Pok, who was already maintaining the project wiki.